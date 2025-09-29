Sheikh Hamdan orders launch of Dubai workforce productivity measurement system

Dubai will introduce a workforce productivity measurement system to track the efficiency of Government teams.

In his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (67) of 2025 on the Workforce Productivity Measurement System.

The system will be implemented across government entities in phases determined by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

Dubai workplace productivity

In the first phase, productivity will be measured using recognised standards by comparing services delivered against workforce size, total salaries, actual working hours, and other relevant data.

Results will be analysed, followed by the development of initiatives to improve efficiency and services. The final phase will evaluate the system, with a procedural guide outlining details and responsibilities for each stage.

The Resolution assigns the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai responsibility for identifying, classifying, and updating government services, in coordination with entities including the Department of Finance, Dubai Digital Authority, and DGHR.

It will also provide technical support and approve services, their data, and performance indicators.

DGHR will manage and supervise the system, prepare and update the procedural guide, develop and validate workforce productivity indicators, and coordinate with the General Secretariat on government services and performance data.

DGHR will also work with the Finance Department to verify budgets, review productivity results, provide efficiency recommendations, monitor compliance, assess impact, and submit reports.

The Dubai Digital Authority has been tasked with providing technical advice and support to DGHR, including developing and updating the system’s digital platform, data analysis tools, and database integrations.

Under the Resolution, government entities must:

Follow the procedural guide and approved timelines to identify, classify, and list their services

Provide data on services, workforce, and allocated budgets

Improve service quality and optimise resource use

Implement productivity initiatives and act on DGHR recommendations

Submit reports to DGHR and enhance financial efficiency based on productivity analysis

The Director General of the DGHR, in coordination with relevant entities, will issue decisions to implement the Resolution. The Resolution also annuls any provision in other resolutions that contradict it.

Resolution No. 67 of 2025 takes effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.