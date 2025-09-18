Trump in UK: King Charles lauds ‘special relationship’ at Windsor banquet, Starmer trade talks next

Britain’s King Charles III praised US President Donald Trump’s “personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts” as the UK hosted the American leader for a full state visit marked by royal pageantry and high-stakes diplomacy.

At a white-tie banquet for 160 guests inside Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening, the King called the alliance between the two nations “a relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called special”.

President Trump responded that “special does not begin to do it justice,” describing the transatlantic bond as “priceless and eternal”.

Donald Trump’s two-day state visit began on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday, ending with talks at Chequers with Prime Minister Keir Starmer before a formal farewell. Unlike most state visits, the Trumps are based at Windsor Castle rather than Buckingham Palace – a symbolic shift highlighted by royal commentators.

Pageantry and politics

The Trumps were welcomed to Windsor with full military honours and met privately with senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, before the state banquet.

They also visited the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, an unscheduled stop noted by officials as a gesture of respect.

On Thursday the president will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers while the First Lady remains in Windsor for engagements with Queen Camilla and Catherine.

Downing Street said the Trumps will be presented with a collection of British gifts at Chequers, including a bespoke red ministerial box, a silk scarf designed by Ukrainian children and artist Mariya Dykalo, and a hamper of local treats such as homemade jams and shortbread.

Trade and tensions

The visit comes as London and Washington prepare for a new round of trade talks. Both governments hope to announce agreements covering technology and civil nuclear energy, and to advance negotiations on tariffs affecting steel and aluminium. Officials said the discussions will also explore digital trade and cooperation on artificial intelligence.

UK ministers used the visit to unveil more than £150 billion ($192.6 billion) of planned US investment into British projects across energy, technology and infrastructure – a record inward-investment figure announced during a state visit, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Both governments hope to build on the £186.7 billion ($254.2 billion) in UK exports to the US and £115.3 billion ($157.1 billion) in UK imports from the US recorded in 2023, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), though final figures for 2024 and 2025 are not yet available.

But areas of friction remain. Washington has voiced concerns over British plans to regulate online speech, while officials expect differences on Middle East policy to surface. The UK is expected to support Palestinian statehood at the United Nations next week – a move the US opposes, warning it could embolden extremists and complicate Israel’s security.

Despite the lavish welcome, the visit has not been without incident. Images of President Trump and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle on Tuesday night.

Police said four men – aged 60, 50, 37 and 36 – were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications after the stunt.

Outside Windsor and in central London, thousands of demonstrators gathered to protest Trump’s visit, carrying banners critical of both leaders and their policies. Police reported peaceful but noisy marches through the capital throughout Wednesday.

The episode followed the dismissal of the UK’s ambassador to Washington, Lord Peter Mandelson, last week over his own links to Epstein, threatening to overshadow the visit.

A relationship celebrated

In his speech, King Charles highlighted the long military, cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

“Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear,” he said. “Today, our alliance spans every field of endeavour and shows vast potential for growth.”

The King also noted next year’s 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence, observing that “the rebel commander and pioneering first president, George Washington, famously vowed never to set foot on British soil… today, however, we celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined.”

Trump returned the praise, calling Charles “a very, very special man” and lauding the enduring UK-US partnership.

King Charles’ state banquet speech transcript

“Mr President, Mrs Trump, it is with great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle, on this, your second state visit to the United Kingdom.

This unique and important occasion reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations. Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called ‘special’, has made us safer and stronger through the generations.

Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear. We have innovated, traded and created together, fuelling our economies and cultures through myriad forms of exchange. We have celebrated together, mourned together and stood together in the best and worst of times.

Mr President, as we approach the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence next year, it is remarkable to think just how far we have come. I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today.

The rebel commander and pioneering first president, George Washington, famously vowed never to set foot on British soil. And my five times great grandfather, King George III, for his part, did not spare his words when he spoke of the revolutionary leaders.

Today, however, we celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined. The ocean may still divide us, but in so many other ways we are now the closest of kin. Mr President, you have spoken of your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses!

Now for my part, I have always admired the ingenuity of the American people; and the principles of freedom which your great democracy has represented since its inception. Throughout my life, from the very first visit to the United States in 1970 and over 20 visits since that time, I have cherished the close ties between the British and American peoples.

In fact, had the media succeeded in the 1970s in their own attempt at deepening the special relationship, I myself might have been married off within the Nixon family!

Mr President, from York to New York, from Birmingham, England, to Birmingham, Alabama, we are united by a common language and shared heritage. The many thousands of people from each of our countries who have made the other their home have enriched our societies immeasurably — a fact that gives me the greatest pride.

Our cultural connections, too, continue to flourish, with our actors, musicians, writers and television presenters prospering in the hearts of transatlantic audiences.

Today, our alliance spans every field of endeavour and shows vast potential for growth. The United Kingdom was your partner in the first trade deal of your administration, Mr President, bringing jobs and growth to both our countries. And no doubt we can go even further as we build this new era of our partnership.

Our two nations have an exceptional legacy of shared discovery. Together, we laid the foundations of nuclear science, mapped the human genome and built the internet, upon which all contemporary commerce, communication and defence is based. Together, our scientists and engineers are shaping the world of tomorrow, not least with new partnership agreements on technology, and the prosperity that stands to bring.

Our countries have the closest defence, security and intelligence relationship ever known. In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny. Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace. And our Aukus submarine partnership, with Australia, sets the benchmark for innovative and vital collaboration.

The successors of the British Redcoats and of George Washington’s Continental Army today stand shoulder-to-shoulder, brothers and sisters in arms, protecting the freedoms we both cherish. Our countries are working together in support of crucial diplomatic efforts, not least of which, Mr President, is your own personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts, in order to secure peace.

In striving together for a better world, we also have a precious opportunity to safeguard and to restore the wonders and beauty of nature for the generations who follow us. We share the ambition, and determination, to preserve our majestic lands and waters; above all, to ensure that we have clean water, clean air and clean food.

Our legacy for the next 250 years and beyond is to ensure that our children, grandchildren, and those who come after them, can experience the awe and magnificence of the natural treasures found in the countryside, on the coasts, in the seas and in the national parks established by your predecessors and mine.

Mr President, Mrs Trump — the bond between our two nations is indeed a remarkable one. Forged in the fire of conflict, it has been fortified through our shared endeavours and burnished by the deep affection between our people. Tested time and again, it has borne the weight of our common purpose and raised our ambition for a better world.

So in renewing our bond tonight, we do so with unshakeable trust in our friendship and in our shared commitment to independence and liberty.

Therefore, as we celebrate this unparalleled partnership, allow me to propose a toast – to President Trump and the First Lady, and to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States of America.”