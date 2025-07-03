UAE and India deepen economic partnership as 22,415 Indian firms enter UAE in H1

The UAE and India are developing economic ties as more firms set up in the Middle East.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, welcomed H. D. Kumaraswamy, India’s Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, and his delegation for a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Economy headquarters.

The discussions centred on boosting cooperation in the new economy, logistics transport, advanced technology, manufacturing and food industries—sectors both governments have prioritised under their Vision 2030 and Make in India frameworks.

UAE and India economic ties

Highlighting the growing dynamism between the two markets, Bin Touq noted that 22,415 new Indian companies registered in the UAE during the first half of 2025—a year-on-year increase of more than 10 percent—bringing the total number of Indian firms operating in the Emirates to 264,687 by June 30, 2025.

This surge underscores the appeal of the UAE’s pro-business environment and its role as a gateway between East and West.

The UAE’s manufacturing sector—already ranking second in non-oil GDP contribution at 13.5 per cent in 2024—has attracted significant foreign direct investment, with AED40bn ($10.9bn) committed by end-2022, accounting for 7 percent of total FDI inflows.

The meeting explored the key enablers and competitive advantages of the the country’s business environment for Indian companies, along with strategies to maximise these benefits.

Among the highlighted strengths were the United Arab Emirates’ strategic location connecting East with West, its comprehensive economic partnerships, advanced infrastructure, diverse logistics services, and tax incentives that encourage the establishment of diverse economic and investment activities.

Bin Touq underscored deep-rooted and strategic partnership between the UAE and India, noting the shared commitment of the leadership to expanding cooperation in new economy sectors.

“The two nations enjoy a decades-long history of economic collaboration built on shared interests, and a common vision for sustainable growth.”