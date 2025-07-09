UAE announces new system to measure government performance

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the launch of a new performance measurement system in the Federal Government.

The new system will support decision-making, monitor the progress of national plans, and improve the government’s ability to anticipate future developments using artificial intelligence.

“We have launched a new performance measurement system in the Federal Government designed to support decision-making, track the progress of plans and strategies, and enhance the government’s ability to anticipate future challenges and opportunities through the use of artificial intelligence algorithms,” Sheikh Mohammed said via X.

“Continuous improvement is fundamental to government work. We see pausing development as a step backward. Our belief remains: ‘There may be no perfect system, but every system can be improved and developed’,” he added.

