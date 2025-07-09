by Sharon Benjamin

More of this topic

Posted inPolitics & EconomicsLatest NewsUAE

UAE announces new system to measure government performance

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the update via X

by Sharon Benjamin
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the launch of a new performance measurement system in the Federal Government.

The new system will support decision-making, monitor the progress of national plans, and improve the government’s ability to anticipate future developments using artificial intelligence.

“We have launched a new performance measurement system in the Federal Government designed to support decision-making, track the progress of plans and strategies, and enhance the government’s ability to anticipate future challenges and opportunities through the use of artificial intelligence algorithms,” Sheikh Mohammed said via X.

“Continuous improvement is fundamental to government work. We see pausing development as a step backward. Our belief remains: ‘There may be no perfect system, but every system can be improved and developed’,” he added.

This is a developing story

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Sharon Benjamin

Born and raised in the heart of the Middle East, Sharon Benjamin has been making waves as a reporter for Arabian Business since 2022. With a keen eye for detail and an insatiable curiosity for the world...