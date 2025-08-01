UAE Cabinet approves major reorganisation of Gender Balance Council under Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE Cabinet has approved a resolution to reorganise the UAE Gender Balance Council, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The move aims to enhance participation of all community segments in the nation’s development journey, promote equal opportunities, and solidify the Emirates’ position as a model for gender balance.

The resolution expands the Council’s scope and strengthens its roles by developing legislative and regulatory frameworks to advance gender balance across government and private sectors. This aligns with the country’s vision and boosts its position in global indices.

The Council aims to achieve gender balance and equal opportunities across all sectors in the UAE, support men’s and women’s contributions to sustainable development, and ensure harmony with national priorities related to family, motherhood, and community.

It seeks to position the Emirates as a role model for gender equality whilst enhancing coordination among federal and concerned entities.

Reporting directly to the Cabinet, the Council’s mandates include proposing and reviewing policies, legislation, and strategies to promote gender balance, coordinating with authorities for approval and implementation, and monitoring global reports to suggest improvements.

The Council will develop mechanisms to measure progress, establish a national database, conduct studies on regional and international trends, and represent the UAE in regional and international organisations and events.

New council membership

The Cabinet has approved the restructuring of the UAE Gender Balance Council, chaired by Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with membership including:

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance

Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy

Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union

Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood

Faisal Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre

Khalid Abdulrahim Al Harmoodi, Assistant Secretary General for Cabinet Affairs Support

Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Community Development

Ahmed Yousef Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Policies at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

According to a statement by the Dubai Media Office, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, expressed gratitude to the leadership for prioritising gender balance as a national goal and a pillar of sustainable development.

“This steadfast support has elevated the UAE to a leading position globally in this critical area, making the Emirati model a benchmark for others regionally and worldwide,” the report said, citing her.

Sheikha Manal stressed that the UAE Gender Balance Council will redouble its efforts, working with government and private sector partners to fulfil the leadership’s vision, aiming to position the UAE as a leader across all fields.

She highlighted the achievements of Emirati women across sectors, including science and life sciences, demonstrating their capability and honouring the trust placed in them by the leadership.

She also emphasised women’s vital role in the UAE’s progress and global competitiveness, adding that the country provides ample opportunities for women to continue this success and represent the nation proudly on the international stage.

She thanked previous members of the UAE Gender Balance Council for their contributions, which boosted the UAE’s competitiveness, and congratulated new members, confident that their expertise will strengthen the Council’s leadership in achieving successes aligned with the UAE’s vision for growth, prosperity, and excellence.

She added that the Council will continue collaborating with all entities to develop policies and regulations for gender balance in both public and private sectors, in line with the UAE Government’s directives and aspirations.

In addition, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, highlighted that the UAE’s progress in gender balance has inspired nations across the region and the world.

“With determination and dedication, the UAE has shown that excellence and global leadership are within reach in any field,” she said, according to the statement.

She affirmed that, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Council will strive to position the Emirates as a leader in sharing best practices for gender equality.

Al Marri pointed out that the Cabinet’s resolution, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to reorganise the UAE Gender Balance Council will strengthen its role and deepen efforts to promote gender balance as a principle in both government and private sectors, reflecting the country’s focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities across all levels.

She noted that the nation’s commitment to advancing women’s rights and gender equality through laws and policies has improved its competitiveness rankings.