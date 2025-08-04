UAE establishes National Anti-Narcotics Authority to strengthen drug control efforts

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree-law establishing the National Anti-Narcotics Authority and appointed Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan as its chairman. This initiative aims to bolster the national framework for combating narcotics and unify federal and local efforts to ensure the safety of the UAE community.

The newly established Authority replaces the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in the Ministry of Interior and operates as an independent federal entity affiliated with the UAE Cabinet. Its primary responsibilities include formulating and implementing policies, legislation, and strategies to combat narcotics, as well as tracking and dismantling smuggling and distribution networks in coordination with relevant authorities at both federal and local levels.

A key mandate of the Authority is to tackle drug trafficking by monitoring and dismantling smuggling and distribution networks. It will coordinate with security and judicial authorities to ensure offenders are brought to justice in accordance with the nation’s laws. Additionally, the Authority will develop and refine public policies, legislation, and strategies related to combating narcotics and emerging crime patterns associated with them. It will establish the necessary legislative and regulatory frameworks, submitting them to the Cabinet for approval, ensuring alignment with international best practices and addressing evolving challenges in this field.

To prevent the entry or exit of narcotic substances into or from the country, the Authority will coordinate with relevant national entities to monitor, inspect, and track individuals, goods, and transportation at land, sea, and air entry points, in accordance with its authority and applicable laws. It will continue monitoring any activities and operations suspected of involvement in drug smuggling or trafficking, collaborating with concerned authorities to strengthen the UAE’s ability to anticipate and swiftly address these threats.

In addressing the circulation of materials and substances that may be used in the manufacturing of drugs or anti-narcotics, the Authority is tasked with proposing and establishing regulations and conditions for handling “chemical precursors” used for non-medical purposes. This includes developing licensing mechanisms, trading and storage conditions, and customs clearance procedures, in coordination with relevant entities and submitting these to the Cabinet for approval, ensuring lawful use of chemicals and preventing their misuse in illegal activities.

To strengthen coordination between federal and local entities, the Authority will create and manage a national centralised database, accessible to all federal and local entities working on combating narcotics in the UAE. The database will enhance response to crises, facilitate information exchange, and advance the efficiency of national policies and strategies in this matter.

Through these comprehensive measures, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority aims to reinforce the UAE’s commitment to combating drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of its community.