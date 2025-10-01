UAE-Italy trade hits $6.5bn in H1 2025 as exports surge 19%

Economic and trade relations between Italy and the UAE are experiencing unprecedented growth, with non-oil trade reaching around €6bn ($6.5bn) in the first half of 2025, according to Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Office in Dubai.

Speaking at the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), Soldani said Italian exports to the UAE grew 19 per cent in the first six months of the year, reaching €4.5bn ($4.9bn).

Exports are expected to exceed €9bn ($9.8bn) by the end of 2025, after setting a record of €7.8bn ($8.4bn) in 2024.

UAE-Italy trade

The industrial technology sector has been the strongest performer, expanding by more than 23 per cent this year. It now accounts for 26 per cent of Italy’s exports to the United Arab Emirates, surpassing traditional sectors such as furniture in terms of growth.

Jewellery and other sectors continue to play an important role, but technology has become a central pillar.

Soldani noted that Italy’s participation in WETEX reflects this trend, with leading Italian companies in renewable energy, water treatment, waste management, and sustainability presenting innovative solutions.

Exports in the renewable energy sector alone exceeded €250m ($272m) last year, with an annual growth rate of more than 30 per cent.

He added that more than 600 Italian companies now operate directly in the UAE, with the number steadily increasing.

These companies not only export to the local market but also leverage the UAE as a strategic hub for access to the Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East, North Africa, and Asian markets, supported by Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Soldani emphasised that the growing presence of Italian companies highlights both the resilience of trade relations and the UAE’s importance as a gateway for international business expansion.