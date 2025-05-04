UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban from May 7

The UAE has lifted a ban on travel for its citizens visiting Lebanon .

Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in line with the unwavering endeavours to enhance fraternal ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced the lifting of the travel ban on UAE nationals to the Republic of Lebanon.

Travel will be permitted as of May 7, 2025.

UAE Lebanon travel ban

The announcement follows the official visit of Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon, to the UAE and his meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Aoun agreed to reinstate travel for citizens after taking necessary procedures and mechanisms to ease movement between the two nations.

Travel requirements and guidelines, include:

Citizens must ensure they register with MoFA’s Twajudi service prior to departure, whether traveling directly from UAE airports or via third countries. Registration is mandatory, and travellers must also notify authorities of their return through the same platform

UAE nationals will not be permitted to depart through airports in the United Arab Emirates unless they have completed Twajudi registration. Non-compliance may result in delays or legal liability

MoFA urges United Arab Emirates nationals to provide complete and accurate information, including their intended address in Lebanon, contact details for emergencies, and the purpose of travel. Any changes must be promptly updated. Failure to register or update one’s residential information may lead to legal consequences

MoFA underscores the importance of adhering to these procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of UAE nationals abroad

Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, said that the UAE’s decision to lift the travel ban on Emirati citizens visiting Lebanon reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the two nations.

In a statement carried today by Lebanon’s National News Agency, Dr Salam extended deep gratitude and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this significant move.

He added that Lebanon and its people eagerly look forward to welcoming their Emirati brothers, as well as visitors from across the Gulf and the Arab world.