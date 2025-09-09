UAE announces new Ministers of State

The UAE has announced new senior government officials with the appointment of two Ministers of State.

Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, announced the ministerial appointments in the UAE Government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the appointment of:

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh as Minister of State

Saeed Mubarak Rashed Al Hajeri as Minister of State

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Following consultations with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce today the appointment of Lana Nusseibeh and Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State in the UAE Government.

“We wish them every success in carrying out their current and future responsibilities and extend our appreciation to all our national teams across the UAE for their dedication and service.”

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh previously served as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and was the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from September 2013 to April 2024.

Before the UAE’s membership in the UN Security Council, Nusseibeh co-chaired the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform between 2017 and 2019, where she led discussions on institutional reforms within the UN framework.

In 2017, Lana Nusseibeh chaired the Executive Board of UN Women and served as Vice President of the United Nations General Assembly.

She also co-chaired the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Revitalisation of the General Assembly between 2016 and 2017 and has served as Co-Chair of the Friends of the Future of the United Nations Group alongside the United Kingdom since 2015.

Saeed Al Hajeri has served as Chairman of the Emirates Medicines Foundation since June 2025, and previously held the position of Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lewis & Clark College in the United States, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and completed the Advanced Executive Education Programme at Harvard Business School.

Al Hajeri has held several senior leadership positions in leading national and international institutions, including Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Chairman of the CFA Institute.

He has also served on the boards of several strategic entities, including Chairman of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Chairman of Salama Islamic Arab Insurance Company, Board Member of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Board Member of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

In 2007, he was recognised by the World Economic Forum as one of the Top 250 Young Global Leaders.

Al Hajeri has contributed to numerous national economic and investment committees and currently serves as the UAE Sherpa to the BRICS Group, representing the country in high-level international engagements.