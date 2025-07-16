UAE non-oil economy holds strong in June as real estate and tourism surge: OPEC

The UAE’s non-oil economy continued to show resilience in June 2025, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising slightly to 53.5, up from 53.3 in May, according to the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released in July .

The figures indicate continued economic expansion, even as the pace of growth shows signs of slight moderation.

The report highlights that private sector performance remains robust, driven by strong momentum in the UAE’s key real estate and tourism sectors.

UAE economy outlook

In Dubai, real estate continued its exceptional run:

Year-to-date transaction volumes through June rose 24 per cent year-on-year

Total transaction value jumped 38 per cent over the same period

In June alone, volumes and values increased approximately 17 per cent year-on-year, with growth spread across all segments of the market

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s real estate market also showed strong gains in Q2 2025:

Transaction volumes were up 7 per cent year-on-year

Property values surged by 45 per cent, reflecting rising investor interest and high-value asset activity

The tourism sector also remained a bright spot. In Dubai, May 2025 arrivals climbed 6 per cent year-on-year, while year-to-date visitor numbers are up 7 per cent, exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels by 21 per cent.

Hotel occupancy rates reached 83 per cent, underscoring strong seasonal demand and global travel recovery.

Beyond these sectoral gains, the UAE continues to pursue strategic initiatives to diversify its economy and enhance global competitiveness. The MOMR noted a major milestone with the signing of the UAE-US Framework on Advanced Technology Cooperation, aimed at promoting joint innovation, investment, and knowledge transfer.

These developments reflect the UAE’s long-term strategy to position itself as a global hub for innovation, real estate investment, and sustainable economic growth, even as it navigates a complex global landscape.