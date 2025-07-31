UAE non-oil trade hits $470.3bn in first half of 2025

The UAE recorded non-oil foreign trade worth AED 1.728 trillion ($470.3 billion) in the first six months of 2025, marking a 24 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the figures on the social media platform X.

“Today, I reviewed our non-oil foreign trade data for the first half of 2025. In the first six months of this year, we achieved more than AED 1.7 trillion, with a record growth of 24 per cent compared to the first half of 2024, which itself was an exceptional year for our national economy. We recorded double what we achieved in the first half of 2021 and continued the unprecedented boom in our trade with historic growth rates of 59.5 per cent and 37.8 per cent compared to the first half of 2022 and 2023, respectively,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Today, I reviewed the data for the first half of this year regarding the UAE's non-oil foreign trade. It achieved significant growth of 24% compared to the first half of the previous year, while the average growth of global trade was only about 1.75%.



Our non-oil foreign trade… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 30, 2025

The semi-annual growth reached 9.1 per cent compared to the second half of 2024.

Sheikh Mohammed attributed the performance to the UAE’s strategic position under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s leadership, describing the country as “a major trading nation, a reliable trading partner for the world’s largest economies and a gateway to facilitate trade flows around the world.”

UAE non-oil exports surge 44.7% in 2025

Non-oil exports reached AED 369.5 billion during the first half of 2025, registering growth of 44.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

This represents the first time non-oil exports have contributed 21.4 per cent of total non-oil foreign trade, up from 18.4 per cent in the first half of 2024 and 16.4 per cent in 2023.

The export figures show an 80 per cent increase compared to the first half of 2023, more than double the 2022 level, and represent a 210.3 per cent increase compared to 2019.

Switzerland emerged as the top destination for UAE non-oil exports, followed by India, Turkey, and Hong Kong-China. Thailand, Switzerland and India recorded the highest growth rates among recipient markets.

CEPA boosts UAE non-oil exports

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme, launched in September 2021, has produced 28 agreements with 10 currently in force.

“In September 2021, we launched the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme to expand our network of trading partners around the world. Our non-oil foreign trade continues to reap the benefits of this programme, under which we have concluded 28 agreements to date, 10 of which have entered into force. This means we can offer unhindered customs access to markets where nearly 3 billion consumers live,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

CEPA partners accounted for AED 85.02 billion of UAE non-oil exports, showing 62.8 per cent growth and representing 23 per cent of total non-oil exports. India received AED 51.45 billion worth of exports, marking 97.6 per cent growth compared to 2024, while Turkey received AED 27.2 billion with 24.1 per cent growth.

Exports to the ten countries with active CEPAs increased three times compared to 2022 and 2021 figures and exceeded four times the 2019 exports.

Re-exports totalled AED 389 billion in the first half of 2025, with growth rates of 14 per cent, 15.8 per cent and 25.4 per cent compared to the same periods in 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The top 10 partner nations recorded 16.5 per cent growth in re-exports, while the rest of the world showed 12 per cent growth.

Top trading partners drive growth

Non-oil imports reached AED 969.3 billion, representing 22.5 per cent growth compared to the first half of 2024. Imports from the top 10 trading partners grew 20.8 per cent, while imports from other countries increased 24.3 per cent.

Trade with the UAE’s top 10 trading partners grew 25.5 per cent, while trade with other countries increased 23.6 per cent.

Individual country performance showed trade with India up 33.9 per cent, China up 15.6 per cent, Switzerland up 120 per cent, and Saudi Arabia up 21.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Turkey recorded 41.4 per cent growth, while the United States saw 29 per cent growth and ranked sixth among the top 10 trading partners. France entered the top 10 list for the first half of 2025.