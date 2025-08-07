UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow on Thursday for an official visit aimed at deepening economic and strategic ties with Russia, amid growing cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed with full ceremonial honours at Vnukovo Airport, where the national anthems of both nations were played and a military honour guard stood in attendance.

The UAE president is accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials. He is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin focusing on bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and other areas of mutual interest.

The visit follows a series of diplomatic engagements between the two countries, including a phone call between Sheikh Mohamed and Putin in June that addressed de-escalation efforts in the Middle East. Shortly after, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed met the Russian leader in Minsk on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to official data, bilateral trade between Russia and the UAE reached $9.5 billion in 2024, with Russia exporting gold, diamonds, and refined petroleum, while the UAE sends goods such as broadcasting equipment and computers to the Russian market.

This marks Sheikh Mohamed’s first visit to Russia since October 2024, when he attended the BRICS summit in Kazan and met with Putin.