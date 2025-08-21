How the UAE is using public-private partnerships to transform services, boost investment and create sustainable growth

The UAE Ministry of Finance is turning public-private partnerships (PPPs) into a central driver of national development — using them to transform services, attract new investment, and support sustainable growth.

Over the past two years, the Ministry has established a robust PPP framework backed by new legislation, governance tools, and training initiatives designed to strengthen cooperation between the government and private sector.

These measures are aligned with the UAE’s long-term ambitions under the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE Centennial 2071 strategy.

UAE public-private partnerships

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: “Developing a robust PPP framework is a top priority for the Ministry of Finance, recognising its role as an effective instrument for sustainable development and a significant player in fuelling the UAE’s economic and social advancement as well as in achieving the UAE’s strategic goals.

“Through these partnerships, we strive to make the most of available resources, strengthen government performance, and facilitate the exchange of financial, administrative, and technological expertise with the private sector.

“We are committed to improving the community’s quality of life, reinforcing the resilience and sustainability of the national economy, and advancing the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.”

In 2023, the UAE enacted Federal Law No. (12) regulating PPP projects at the federal level. The law encourages private sector participation in strategic and developmental initiatives, boosts investment in projects with significant economic and social value, and helps the federal government deliver projects with greater efficiency.

In June 2024, the Ministry released a PPP Project Manual, setting out detailed procedures and policies for federal entities and private partners across the full project lifecycle — from planning and design to execution and operations.

To build implementation capacity, the Ministry has run workshops to familiarise stakeholders with PPP processes. In May 2025, it launched a specialised PPP training programme developed with an APMG International-accredited institute.

Graduates receive the Certified PPP Professional (CP3P) – Foundation Level qualification, supported by leading international financial institutions.

Following the success of the first phase, the Ministry is preparing to launch the second phase, designed to deepen national expertise in PPPs and ensure long-term sustainability in line with international best practice.

The Ministry of Finance said these initiatives reinforce the United Arab Emirates’ determination to integrate private sector innovation and global expertise into strategic projects — ensuring that PPPs play a pivotal role in delivering a more sustainable and prosperous future.