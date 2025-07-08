UAE steps up BRICS engagement as Crown Prince leads delegation in Brazil

The United Arab Emirates underscored its commitment to multilateral cooperation at the 17 th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro this week, with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan leading the country’s delegation and meeting with both UAE officials and the Brazilian President.

The Crown Prince met with the UAE team on the sidelines of the summit, held from 6–7 July, and praised their efforts in ensuring the success of the UAE’s participation — its second since formally joining the bloc in January 2024.

“Sheikh Khaled welcomed the team, led by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs and the UAE Sherpa to BRICS, and praised their efforts in ensuring the success of the UAE’s participation in the summit for the second time since joining the group in 2023,” WAM reported.

He conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and “his best wishes for their continued success in serving the nation and advancing its global standing.”

According to WAM, the Crown Prince also “reviewed the latest updates related to the UAE’s participation in BRICS meetings, as well as ongoing plans and strategies aimed at enhancing cooperation with member countries in economy, trade, and investment.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Sheikh Khaled held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. WAM reported that “Sheikh Khaled underlined the UAE’s pride in its strategic relationship with Brazil, built on ‘decades of co-operation, mutual respect and shared interests.’”

He also “reaffirmed the UAE’s support for constructive dialogue and economic integration as central pillars for achieving global stability.”

Senior officials in the UAE delegation included Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and other high-ranking diplomats and advisers.

The UAE also participated in the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting under Brazil’s presidency, with Minister Al Hussaini reiterating the UAE’s commitment to international dialogue and multilateral frameworks.

The summit took place amid rising global tensions, as BRICS members jointly called for “an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire” in Gaza and a “full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and all other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The UAE officially joined BRICS in January 2024, following its invitation in August 2023 alongside Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, and Ethiopia. The bloc, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is expanding its influence as a platform for Global South cooperation.

The summit comes at a time of global geopolitical instability and was marked by some key absences including China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.