UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum kicks off with 720 global exhibitors in Abu Dhabi

The fourth edition of the ‘ Make it in the Emirates ‘ forum kicked off on Monday at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme “Advanced Industries Accelerated”, the UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.

Running until May 22, the event brings together decision-makers, officials from both public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, investors, industrialists, experts, innovators and financial institutions.

This year’s edition is the largest to date, featuring 720 exhibitors across a space of 68,410 square metres, more than 300 speakers, and showcasing over 3,800 products across 12 vital sectors.

The forum will explore key topics including AI-driven manufacturing, smart industrial transformation, national content, advanced manufacturing and industrial entrepreneurship, with major announcements and offtake deals expected throughout the event.

Day one commenced with sessions titled “The UAE’s Vision – Shaping the Future of Manufacturing”, including a ministerial keynote on the redefinition of industry, trade and investment, followed by a leadership panel on “Integrating Transnational Supply Chains: International Industrial Alliances & Partnerships”.

The event will also honour winners of the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Awards, and feature a Trailblazers Talk session highlighting success stories.

Additional panel discussions include “What it Takes to Take the Made in the Emirates Brand Globally” and “The Future of Supply Chains: Strategic Investments and Regional Hubs”, according to WAM.

The industrial forum is a key platform for the UAE’s strategy to develop its manufacturing sector and attract international investment and partnerships.