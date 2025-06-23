Indian Aces 2025: Meet the Gulf’s most powerful Indian business leaders

7 Tony Jashanmal Group President,

Jashanmal Group

Tony Jashanmal was born in Kuwait in 1947. He completed his intermediate education in India, attended high school in Villars, Switzerland, and earned a master’s degree in Economics (Diplom Volkswirt) from Hamburg University.

He began working with the Jashanmal Group of Companies in 1971 and currently serves as an Executive Board Member. The Group operates retail and wholesale distribution businesses across the Arabian Gulf and India. Over the course of his career, he led the establishment of business lines in print media, men’s accessories, tobacco and fashion. He was involved in rebuilding the Group’s Kuwait operations following the Gulf War in the early 1990s, oversaw its entry into India, and helped form several joint ventures.

The Jashanmal family business was founded by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra in 1919. Stores followed in Kuwait in 1934, Bahrain in 1935, Dubai in 1956, Abu Dhabi in 1963, Oman in 1994, and India in 2001. Tony has been visiting Dubai since his school years.

“Good relations and friendly, efficient service to customers have always been central to our business,” Jashanmal said, explaining that this approach has helped create lasting customer loyalty over the years.

“We’ve consistently followed the principle of offering good quality products at reasonable prices. These values have remained a strong foundation in how we deal with our customers and continue to be vital to our success today,” he added.

In addition to his role at the Jashanmal Group, Tony has held several positions with external organisations. He has served as Chairman of the New Indian School in Kuwait and as a Board Member of the Vidhyadhan Educational and Cultural Foundation, also in Kuwait. He was President of the Hunting and Equestrian Golf Club in Kuwait and is a member of both the Creek and Emirates Golf Clubs in Dubai. Internationally, he is a member of The Oriental Club and the Royal Overseas League in London. He also sits on the Governing Board of Aiglon College in Switzerland and serves as Chairman and Governing Board Member of the Kuwait College of Science and Technology.

He is also active in the Gulf Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which promotes economic cooperation between India and GCC states.

Tony previously served as President of Distripress, a Zurich-based organisation representing companies involved in the international wholesale and retail distribution of print media. Distripress also supports press freedom worldwide.

He is married and has one son and one daughter. He travels frequently and takes part in discussions on retail, family businesses, and the evolution of merchant trading groups in the region.