Indian Aces 2025: Meet the Gulf’s most powerful Indian business leaders

The Indian business community remains an indispensable pillar of the United Arab Emirates’ economic architecture. These entrepreneurs, executives, and visionaries – many of whom are celebrated in our Indian Aces 2025 power list – have transformed industries across the Emirates. From retail and healthcare to technology and construction, these business leaders have created enterprises that form the backbone of the region’s economic landscape.
With the Indian expatriate population reaching 4.36 million by late 2024 and over 90,000 Indian-owned companies operating throughout the UAE, their economic footprint is impossible to overstate. The Indian Aces power list recognises these business leaders who have built more than corporate empires; they’ve created entire ecosystems that drive innovation, employment, and economic diversification.
The remarkable individuals featured in our 2025 Indian Aces list represent the pinnacle of this influence – seasoned titans who’ve spent decades building multibillion-dollar conglomerates alongside emerging disruptors redefining traditional markets. Their stories reflect not just personal success but the enduring strength of Indo-Gulf economic partnerships that continue to shape the region’s future.
Indian Aces 2025 Power List
1
Atif Rahman
Chairman and Founder,
ORO24 Developments
Atif Rahman has established himself as a thought leader in real estate through ORO24 Developments, a Dubai-based company focused on accessible property ownership. Under his leadership, the firm has launched 32 projects spanning 16.5 million square feet of built-up area, with AED 11.5 billion in sales portfolio across 11,750 units. Rahman’s innovative “1%” payment plan has revolutionised property financing, making homeownership accessible to broader audiences.
With developments across prime Dubai locations including Arjan, Studio City, and Sheikh Zayed Road, his business model combines products, associated services, financial engineering and relationships. Rahman has built a robust sales network of over 3,500 agents serving clients from more than 150 nationalities.
“I believe in doing business based on clean ethics and a value system that is rewarding for everyone involved by deploying our core competencies.”
3
Pankaj Gupta
Founder and Co-CEO,
Gulf Islamic Investments
Pankaj Gupta co-founded Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) in 2014, establishing it as a Shari’ah-compliant investment firm with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. With more than twenty years’ experience, Gupta previously managed multi-asset UNHWI investment portfolios at National Bank of Abu Dhabi (2000-04), established Union National Financial Consultancy (2004-12), and co-founded a private equity platform before launching GII.
His focus spans investments in education, food production, healthcare, private credit and debt across the GCC, India, Germany, and the United States. “We were proud of our previous companies, but my co-founder and co-partner in GII, Mohammed Alhassan, and I thought that we could do even better if we created our own company,” Gupta said.
He has established Eureka! GCC, Asia’s largest business start-up competition, and remains “eternally grateful to the UAE’s leadership for enabling and encouraging constructive innovation across the region.”
4
Bal Krishen
Chairman and CEO,
Century Group
Bal Krishen has transformed Century Group from a modest financial services company into a diversified enterprise spanning investment services, wealth management, banking, insurance, real estate, technology, and logistics. Rising from his position as a dealer at Century Financial in 1999, Krishen’s strategic vision expanded the firm into a global operation with DIFC-domiciled Century Private Wealth, Century Bank Brokers, and Savington International Insurance Broker.
His leadership philosophy emphasises sustainability, simplicity, and scalability, with a strong focus on empowering individuals. His philanthropic efforts focus on financial literacy, economic empowerment, and sustainability initiatives.
Century Financial has been recognised as one of the best workplaces, reflecting Krishen’s commitment to fostering “a dynamic, motivated, and engaged team” while building “not just a successful enterprise but an enduring legacy.”
5
Nilesh Khalkho
CEO,
Sharaf DG
Nilesh Khalkho has positioned Sharaf DG as a leading electronics retailer across the Middle East since its founding in 2005. Under his leadership, the company operates 30 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Oman, serving over one million customers monthly.
With more than 20 years of experience in retail and technology, Khalkho previously held significant roles at Al Futtaim Telecom, DSS Mobile Communications, and Reliance Telecom. His customer-centric initiatives include the “best price guarantee” and the 24-hour “product not available, claim-free” promise. Over the years, Sharaf DG has won numerous industry accolades in the retail sector. The company’s diverse workforce of 2,700 employees from over 40 nationalities reflects Khalkho’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment while expanding the retailer’s 700,000-square-foot footprint across the region.
6
Omar Gull
Founder and CEO,
Cledor
Omar Gull founded Cledor to bring technological innovation to the real estate sector in the Middle East. Drawing from his experience across different industry roles, Gull identified key pain points – slow processes, lack of transparency, and limited buyer access – that could be transformed through technology. His approach incorporates e-commerce, mobile platforms, and digital tools to create a more streamlined and customer-centric real estate market.
“The real estate sector has always been seen as traditional and sometimes resistant to change, but I saw an opportunity to bring a more modern, tech-driven approach,” Gull explained. “My frustration with how slow the industry can be to adapt to new technologies and methods has been the main driver for challenging the status quo in real estate in the region.”
7
Jayesh Patel
CEO,
Wio Bank
Jayesh Patel is shaping the virtual banking landscape for the Middle East as CEO of Wio Bank PJSC, a platform bank headquartered in Abu Dhabi and owned by ADQ, Alpha Dubai, Etisalat, and First Abu Dhabi Bank. With 14 years in the fintech industry, Patel is building Wio as an open platform offering digital banking apps, embedded finance, and Banking-as-a-Service solutions. His experience includes working with Fortune 500 clients at Deloitte and IBM in the US before driving the development and launch of Liv. By Emirates NBD, where he oversaw its online finance ecosystem.
Previously, as Head of Retail Strategy at Emirates NBD, he led the digitisation of customer services and processes. Patel remains an active member of the Angel investment community in the Middle East and North Africa region.
8
Shyam Bhatia
Chairman,
Alam Steel Group
Shyam Bhatia has transformed Alam Steel Group from a small building materials firm into one of the largest steel companies in the Middle East since founding it in 1979. Arriving in Dubai by ship in 1965, the Indian entrepreneur now oversees five subsidiaries, including recent expansions with a production facility in Dubai (2022) for fabricating steel plates for the oil and gas industry and a reinforcement steel bar facility in Abu Dhabi (2024).
The company’s rebar factory at Dubai Investments Park has a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes annually. Beyond business, Bhatia is equally passionate about cricket, initiating the Cricket For Care Foundation in 2007 to provide equipment, facilities, and coaching to underprivileged children across 20 countries. He also curates what may be the world’s only private cricket museum and has been named one of the UAE’s 40 most influential Asians.
9
Ankur Aggarwal / Vivek Anand Oberoi
Chairman and Founder / Managing Director and Co-founder,
BNW Developments
Ankur Aggarwal and Vivek Anand Oberoi have established BNW Developments as one of the fastest-scaling real estate firms in the Middle East, with over AED 22 billion in assets under management.
Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant who transitioned from finance to real estate in 2021, serves as Chairman and Founder, while Oberoi, globally recognised as an actor and entrepreneur, is Co-Founder and Managing Director. Their portfolio includes design-forward projects such as Taj Wellington Mews, Aqua Arc, FashionTV Acacia, and Orvessa. Recognised as the largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, BNW operates with a 400+ strong team and zero-backlog track record.
“The visionary governance of the Emirates and the region’s progressive leadership have created a business environment where innovation isn’t just encouraged, it’s systemically supported,” said Aggarwal.
“For us, real estate isn’t just about construction, it’s storytelling. It’s legacy-building. We wanted to develop spaces that don’t just function, but inspire,” Oberoi added.
10
Avinash Babur
Founder & CEO,
InsuranceMarket.ae
Avinash Babur has built InsuranceMarket.ae into the UAE’s largest digital insurance platform, serving over 200,000 policyholders with a 4.8-star rating across 25,000+ Google reviews. The second-generation entrepreneur transformed AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services LLC into a technology-led, customer-first brand so successful it secured naming rights to the InsuranceMarket Metro Station in Dubai.
Under Babur’s leadership, the company has rejected commission-driven selling while introducing innovations like InstantAlfred, a 24/7 human-backed advisory chat.
“Insurance was always meant to offer peace of mind – but in practice, it became confusing, transactional, and opaque,” Babur explained. “We didn’t just want to sell policies – we wanted to protect people’s futures in a way they understood and valued.”
As chapter chair of YPO UAE, Babur is increasingly recognised as a thought leader shaping the region’s financial services future.
11
Sonia Gokhale
Co-founder,
VentureSouq
Sonia Gokhale is a Co-Founder and General Partner at VentureSouq, a Dubai-based venture capital firm established in 2013. The firm has invested in over 250 startups globally, with a focus on fintech and climate tech.
Notably, VentureSouq launched the MENA region’s first sector-specific fintech fund, MENA FinTech Fund I, a $50 million initiative targeting early-stage fintech and SaaS companies across MENA and Pakistan. Gokhale has also led the Conscious Collective fund, which supports mission-driven startups addressing environmental and social challenges.
12
Rishi Kapoor
Vice Chairman and CIO,
Investcorp
Rishi Kapoor is Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment firm managing over $52 billion in assets across 14 offices globally. He joined Investcorp in 1992 from Citigroup and has held various senior roles, including Co-CEO from 2015 to 2024 and Chief Financial Officer from 2003 to 2015.
Kapoor is instrumental in the firm’s strategic focus on sustainability, overseeing the development of a multi-billion-dollar platform targeting climate tech investments. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Bahrain, chairing its Risk & Compliance Committee.
13
Shoba Menon
Group CEO, Equity Group of Companies
Shoba Menon is the Group CEO and founding partner of Equity Group of Companies, an independent advertising agency established in Dubai in 1998.
Under her leadership, the agency has expanded its presence across the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and has serviced over 20 high-profile clients such as Citibank, Dettol, and L’Oréal Paris. Menon previously served as Managing Director for Wunderman MENA and holds a Master’s in Industrial Psychology from the University of Mysore.
14
Padma Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director,
Luxe Port
Padma Kumar has established Luxe Port as a premier distributor of luxury fragrances in the UAE since founding it in 2018. The company, which employs over 150 staff, provides comprehensive go-to-market services including import, warehousing, logistics, marketing, and brand registration.
Under Kumar’s leadership, Luxe Port inaugurated a state-of-the-art Dubai headquarters in early 2024, symbolised by a decade-forward time capsule sealed until 2029. Initially focused on EuroItalia brand distribution, Kumar has expanded into new luxury fragrance partnerships while implementing tech-forward marketing initiatives.
In 2023, Luxe Port became the UAE’s first luxury fragrance distributor to receive Great Place to Work certification, earning congratulations from H.H. Sheikh Mana Bin Hasher Al Maktoum. Kumar has also guided international expansion, with a November 2023 investment of around $18 million into India’s White Lotus Group to support luxury real estate projects.
15
Himanshu Saini
Chef,
Tresind Studio / Passion F&B
Himanshu Saini has established himself as a pioneering force in modern Indian cuisine at Trèsind Studio in Dubai. Born in New Delhi, Saini began under chef Manish Mehrotra at Indian Accent before joining Masala Library and Farzi Café. After moving to the UAE, he launched Trèsind Studio in 2018 as a 20-seater chef’s table concept reimagining Indian traditions.
The restaurant earned its first Michelin star in 2022, a second in 2023, and made history in 2025 by securing a third Michelin star – becoming the first Indian restaurant globally to achieve this distinction. Saini’s unprecedented acclaim includes four Gault&Millau toques (another first for Indian cuisine), Gault&Millau’s Chef of the Year (2023), and recognition in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, where Trèsind Studio ranked #11 in 2023, #13 in 2024, and #27 in 2025. The Best Chef Awards named Trèsind Studio “Best Restaurant” and Saini “Best Chef” in Dubai in 2024, awarding the maximum three knives distinction.
Describing himself as an “ingredient scientist,” Saini blends science, art, and heritage in menus featuring 50 per cent vegetarian dishes. He oversees culinary teams at Trèsind locations in Mumbai and Kuwait, and co-launched Avatara in Mumbai – a 100 per cent vegetarian restaurant. In 2024, he joined Jaeger-LeCoultre’s “Made of Makers” program, creating dishes paralleling watchmaking precision.
16
Dileep Kumar
Founder and Chairman,
Heilbronn Properties
Dileep Kumar is the founder and chairman of Heilbronn Properties, a Dubai-based luxury real estate developer established in 2002. A civil engineer by profession and self-taught architect, Kumar has transformed a modest engineering office into a prestigious property development company serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
The company has developed high-end properties in prime locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, with a reputation for exceptional quality and meticulous specifications. Currently, Kumar is spearheading a 1.6 million square foot expansion of luxury residential towers across key city locations, set for completion by 2027. His property portfolio includes involvement in landmark projects like the Burj Khalifa and Mall of the Emirates.
Beyond business, Kumar is an accomplished golfer who has represented the UAE in international events, including the BMW Amateur World Golf Final in South Africa (2006) and the Turkish Airlines World Final in Turkey (2019). His philanthropic initiatives include a tennis academy in Kerala, India, providing free training to underprivileged children while producing several state and district players.
17
Sumeet Khutale
Founder and CEO,
Lamaa Tech
Sumeet Khutale founded Lamaa Tech in early 2021, establishing it as a pioneering fintech firm providing supply chain finance, invoice financing, and B2B “buy now, pay later” solutions for Middle Eastern SMEs. With a strong background in financial technology from roles at Barclays Capital and J.P. Morgan, Khutale secured one of Saudi Arabia’s largest seed funding rounds – $5.5 million – co-led by Raed Ventures and Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed entrepreneurship arm.
Under his leadership, Lamaa rapidly attracted over 100 corporate clients and processed more than $1 billion worth of invoices within months of launch. The Riyadh-based company now supports 1,500+ SMEs and has launched a $100 million funding program with Rassanah Capital. Aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of boosting SME contributions to the economy, Khutale is expanding Lamaa’s services into Egypt, the UAE, and Qatar. In 2025, Forbes Middle East ranked Lamaa Tech #42 in its Fintech 50 list.
18
Vineet Budki
CEO and Managing Director,
Sigma Capital
Vineet Budki leads Sigma Capital, a Dubai-based $100 million crypto-native venture capital fund focused on Web3 investments across early-stage ventures, liquid tokens, DeFi yields, and fund-of-funds allocations. With 21 years in the UAE, Budki previously served as CEO and Managing Partner at Cypher Capital, growing it to manage hundreds of millions in AUM.
Throughout his career, he has personally overseen investments in over 300 blockchain startups, including industry leaders like Mysten Labs (Sui), Peaq Network, Revolving Games, Manta Network, Casper Labs, Mocaverse, and Humanity Protocol. A recognised thought leader, Budki speaks at prestigious global forums including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Consensus, and Token2049. In 2024, Arabian Business named him among the “Top 10 Crypto Personalities Globally.”
“I would advise people to look at Value and the Efficiency that you are going to bring to an established industry and not be driven by short-term gains,” said Budki. “Money [or] wealth is a good initiator, but legacy [and] vision should drive someone who wants to disrupt.”
19
Harish Prithvi
COO,
AIX Investment Group
Harish Prithvi serves as Chief Operating Officer at AIX Investment Group, emerging as a transformative force in the UAE’s financial sector with over two decades of experience across consulting, real estate, finance, and technology. Beginning his career in the mid-2000s with global giants like KPMG and Tata Group, Prithvi joined AIX as Director of Strategy, where his innovative approach redefined client engagement and product structuring.
As COO, he orchestrates AIX’s strategic growth through regulatory expertise, market intelligence, and a deep understanding of investor behaviour to deliver bespoke, risk-managed investment solutions. Under his leadership, AIX has earned multiple accolades, including Gulf Business Investment Company of the Year (2023). Named Business Leader of the Year in Finance (2023), Prithvi represents the dynamic evolution of Indian leadership in the Middle East’s investment landscape.
“My advice to anyone looking to disrupt established industries is simple: don’t chase disruption – chase relevance. True impact doesn’t come from breaking things for the sake of being different; it comes from deeply understanding the pain points in your industry and solving them in a way that’s sustainable, scalable, and meaningful,” said Prithvi.
20
Ramesh Cidambi
Managing Director,
Dubai Duty Free
Ramesh Cidambi serves as Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, reporting directly to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free. With the company since 1988, when he joined as head of the IT division, Cidambi spent eight years as Chief Operating Officer before his current appointment. During his 37-year tenure, he has overseen the company’s transformation into the world’s largest airport retailer in a single location, achieving sales of US$2.164 billion in 2024. Cidambi’s responsibilities span all operational aspects across over 40,000 square metres of retail space at Dubai’s airports.
He also directs Dubai Duty Free Leisure, encompassing Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, The Irish Village Bar and Restaurant in two locations, Century Village and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Cidambi maintains strong industry connections as chairman of a Merchants Advisory Board and treasurer of Dubai’s Retail Business Group.
“Dubai Duty Free had to be continuously innovative as both products and technology change constantly and the consumers in the Middle East are one of the most discerning in the world,” said Cidambi.
21
Benoy Kurien
Group CEO, Al Hamra Group
Benoy Kurien is the Group CEO of Al Hamra, a UAE-based lifestyle development and investment company established in 2003. Since his appointment as CEO in 2018, he has overseen the expansion of Al Hamra’s portfolio, which includes Al Hamra Village, a 77-million-square-foot waterfront community featuring over 4,000 residential units, five hotels, a marina, and a shopping mall.
Under his leadership, Al Hamra has launched luxury projects such as the Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah and the Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort. Kurien has also championed inclusivity initiatives, including a partnership with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to support individuals with hidden disabilities across Al Hamra’s properties.
22
Rishi Kishor Gupta
Regional Director,
Nothing Tech
Rishi Kishor Gupta serves as Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at Nothing Tech, a London-based consumer technology company known for its minimalist design philosophy. Since his appointment in November 2022, Gupta has spearheaded the brand’s expansion across the GCC, launching products such as Phone (1), Phone (2), and the Phone (3a) series. With 15-18 years of experience in retail, consumer electronics, and tech leadership, he previously played a key role in building Huawei’s Middle East operations.
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Gupta has been instrumental in securing strategic distribution agreements across the UAE and Bahrain in early 2024, overseeing triple-digit sales growth for Nothing’s product lines including Phone (1), Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2. His leadership has earned him recognition as Outstanding CEO at the UAE Mastermind Awards 2025 and Next-Gen Leader by Inc. Arabia.
Beyond his corporate role, Gupta maintains an active presence on LinkedIn with over 16,000 followers, where he engages as a mentor, investor, and speaker, while also serving as a thought leader at industry events and in regional tech media.
23
Satya Anand
President – Europe, Middle East & Africa,
Marriott International
Satya Anand is President for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, overseeing over 998 hotels across 75 countries. Since his appointment in 2020, he has led strategic functions including operations, finance and development, and driven record growth, including 291 hotel signings in 2024.
A Marriott veteran since 1988, when he started as a night auditor at the Vienna Marriott Hotel, Anand has held key roles including CFO Europe and COO Luxury & Southern Europe. Under his leadership, Marriott has completed major projects including the multi-million-dollar renovation of The Ritz-Carlton Berlin, the launch of The St. Regis Venice, and the expansion of W Hotels with additions such as W Ibiza.
24
Bally Singh
Co-founder and Chairman,
HOKO Agency
Bally Singh is the Chairman of HOKO Agency, a globally recognised creative and marketing powerhouse with offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Singapore, and Marbella. The agency has delivered standout campaigns and events for prestigious clients including LVMH, Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull, OKX, DP World, McLaren, and Alfa Romeo. With roots in global events and brand activations, Singh has established himself as an unconventional leader with a future-forward approach to marketing.
Beyond HOKO, he co-founded Hum(AI)n Assets, a pioneering content production platform that blends AI speed with human creative oversight. His recent acquisition of Everdome and integration of blockchain-powered systems into content workflows positions him at the intersection of fintech, media, and innovation. Singh has also advised prominent entities like Abu Dhabi Global Market and the Department of Culture and Tourism, contributing to the UAE’s economic and cultural landscape.
“Building in the Middle East has forced me to raise my expectations – not just of others, but of myself. It’s one of the few regions in the world where ambition isn’t just respected, it’s expected,” states Singh. “Disruption isn’t a buzzword here, it’s the baseline.”
25
Dyuti Parruck
CEO,
Decisive Zone
Dyuti Parruck is the CEO and co-founder of Decisive Zone, a Dubai-based consultancy specialising in business setup, Golden Visa facilitation, and end-to-end corporate services. Established in 2019, the firm has grown to employ over 200 professionals serving more than 6,000 clients with a valuation exceeding $27 million.
Widely recognised as “Mr. Golden Visa,” Parruck has helped industry professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and creatives secure long-term UAE residency and establish companies in the region. Under his leadership, Decisive Zone has expanded its presence to the United States while broadening its service portfolio to include real estate through a strategic joint venture with Safa Siddiqui, aimed at assisting high-net-worth individuals relocating to the UAE. His approach focuses on simplifying complex processes across company formation, visa services, banking, and relocation.
“I saw an opportunity to make business setup more transparent and accessible, especially for people outside the UAE,” said Parruck. “We help clients start their business, secure their residency, and find their home – all under one roof.”
His contributions to the business setup and residency sector earned him the Mr. Golden Visa Award at the Gulf Achievers Awards 2024.
1
Zulekha Daud
Founder and Chairperson,
Zulekha Healthcare Group
Dr. Zulekha Daud has built one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare providers since arriving in Sharjah in 1964 as the first recognised Indian woman medical professional in the region. After receiving her medical degree from Government Medical College in Nagpur, she began at Kuwaiti Mission Hospital before establishing Dr. Zulekha Clinic in 1965. From these humble beginnings, she founded Zulekha Hospital Sharjah in 1992 with 30 beds, expanding it to a 150-bed facility by 2012. The group now operates multi-speciality hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, with additional ventures in India including Alexis Multispeciality Hospital in Nagpur and Zulekha Colleges.
In 2017, Zulekha launched a state-of-the-art cancer care facility in Dubai. Affectionately known as “Mama Zulekha,” she has received numerous accolades including the Dubai Quality Appreciation award from His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and recognition from Arabian Business as the most influential Indian woman in the Middle East. Dr. Daud’s commitment to accessible healthcare continues to impact communities across the GCC and India.
2
Kabir Mulchandani
Founder and CEO,
FIVE Holdings
Kabir Mulchandani has transformed FIVE Holdings into a hospitality and real estate powerhouse, generating AED 2.165 billion in 2024 revenue with a property portfolio valued at $2.9 billion. After launching SKAI Holdings in 2013, rebranded as FIVE in 2017, he has developed iconic properties including FIVE Palm Jumeirah, FIVE Jumeirah Village, and FIVE LUXE across the UAE and Europe. In 2023, Mulchandani led a $350 million green bond listing on Nasdaq Dubai, whilst achieving the highest corporate ESG rating globally as recognised by International Shareholder Services.
Under his leadership, FIVE’s Dubai hotels became the first hotel chain in the UAE to operate entirely on renewable electricity. His strategic vision expanded internationally with the $347.7 million acquisition of The Pacha Group in 2024, incorporating renowned venues like Pacha Nightclub and Destino Five Ibiza. In Q1 2025, the company reported a 40 per cent increase in overall revenue to AED 496 million and 41 per cent EBITDA growth to AED 176 million.
“The Middle East has taught me that innovation must be rooted in purpose – whether it’s simplifying access to complex asset classes or reshaping how investment advisory firms build relationships,” said Mulchandani.
3
Alisha Moopen
Managing Director and Group CEO,
Aster DM Healthcare
Alisha Moopen leads Aster DM Healthcare GCC, one of the Gulf’s largest integrated healthcare providers with 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 320 pharmacies across five GCC countries. Since joining as a Director in 2012, she has spearheaded the group’s strategic expansion whilst pioneering technological integration through myAster, the GCC’s first omnichannel digital health platform.
In 2024, Moopen orchestrated the US$1 billion partial sale of Aster’s GCC operations to a Fajr Capital-led consortium, which acquired a 65 per cent stake with the Moopen family retaining 35 per cent alongside management rights. Simultaneously, she led the merger of Aster India with Quality Care India Limited, creating one of India’s top three hospital chains. Under her leadership, Aster serves over 20 million patients annually across physical and digital channels.
“In the UAE, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside a visionary government that views healthcare not just as a service, but as a vital pillar of social equity and national strength,” said Moopen, whose vision is to expand the company’s reach to 100 million patients by 2030. This year, she oversaw the opening of Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital in Dubai and Aster Al Raffah Royal Hospital in Oman.
4
Faizal E. Kottikollon
Founder and Chairman,
KEF Holdings
Faizal E. Kottikollon has transformed KEF Holdings from modest beginnings as a scrap metal trader into a Dubai-based diversified investment conglomerate with an estimated $215 million in annual revenue and approximately 870 employees.
After establishing Al Ahmadi General Trading in Ajman in 1995, he founded Emirates Techno Casting FZE in Sharjah, which became a global leader in foundry manufacturing for the oil and gas industry before its strategic sale to Tyco International in 2012. Kottikollon then pioneered KEF Infra’s off-site construction parks in India, creating the world’s largest integrated prefab manufacturing facility on a 42-acre campus featuring advanced robotics and automation. This venture was sold to SoftBank-owned Katerra in 2018, just four years after its inception. His impact extends to healthcare through the Meitra Hospital in Kerala, which was delivered in just 18 months.
Beyond business, Kottikollon established the Faizal and Shabana Foundation with his wife in 2007, focusing on education, healthcare and humanitarian assistance. His latest venture is Tulah, a US$100 million wellness centre in Kerala designed to revolutionise holistic healthcare by blending modern medical practices with traditional treatments.
5
Surender S. Kandhari
Chairman and Founder,
Al Dobowi Group
Surender S. Kandhari has built Al Dobowi Group into a multinational industrial powerhouse since establishing the UAE’s first tyre showroom in 1976. What began as an exploratory visit to Dubai in 1975 has evolved into a diverse enterprise delivering automotive and industrial solutions across five continents, employing over 2,000 people in more than 10 countries.
Under his leadership, the group has expanded beyond tyres into automotive batteries, auto parts, industrial rubber products, motor lubricants, and tyre retreading. Al Dobowi partners with blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola, Walmart, and DHL, while serving as the official distributor for Taurus, Riken, Kumho Tire and Hankook brands across the Middle East. The company has grown to become the largest battery manufacturer in the MENA region.
Beyond business, Kandhari is widely recognised for his philanthropic contributions, including establishing the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple in Jebel Ali in 2012, which feeds over 1,500 people daily. An avid golfer, he is a founding member of the Emirates Golf Club where he previously served as Club Captain, and has been featured in prestigious power lists of the top Indian business leaders in the Middle East in recent years.
6
Vasu Shroff
Chairman,
Regal Group
Vasu Shroff has developed Regal Group into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate spanning textiles, technology, real estate and investments since arriving in the UAE as a 19-year-old in 1960. Beginning with a single trading store, he expanded Regal Traders to 12 locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, transforming it into the GCC region’s textiles powerhouse. His diversified business interests now include Regal International, a pioneer in sports technology; Regal Technologies, which serves the satellite market with high and low-voltage systems; and the Regal Group of Investments, a Dubai-based financial services firm.
The former chairperson of the India Club Dubai, Shroff was instrumental in co-founding the Indian High School and currently manages the main Hindu temple in Meena Bazaar. In 2019, he was awarded the 10-year UAE resident visa in recognition of his contributions to the country’s development. His philanthropic activities focus on education, healthcare, and community development, with a personal mission to build 101 temples worldwide. Shroff’s journey from salesman and Hindi teacher to business magnate has shaped the Middle East’s textile supply chain and established a lasting legacy in the region.
7
Siddeek Ahmed
Chairman and Managing Director,
Eram Group
Siddeek Ahmed has expanded Eram Group from its humble beginnings in the 1990s to a diversified conglomerate comprising over 40 companies across 16 countries with more than 10,000 employees. Headquartered in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, with regional headquarters in Dubai, the group operates across oil and gas, power and utilities, travel, food, healthcare, and automotive sectors. Ahmed has strategically positioned Eram in Asia, Europe, and North America, establishing successful partnerships with globally renowned firms.
His notable contribution to social impact includes Eram Scientific’s e-toilet network, which has deployed over 2,500 units across India, winning the country’s first Swachh Bharat hackathon and multiple global sanitation awards. The group’s portfolio includes ITL World, one of the GCC’s top travel management companies, and recent expansions such as Arabian Power Electronics Company and Qemat Al-Sihha Medical Center in Saudi Arabia.
In 2025, Eram Holdings secured B+ and BB+ credit ratings from S&P Global, reflecting the company’s strong growth trajectory. Ahmed’s commitment to innovation continues through partnerships like Wibes Eram, a collaboration with Italy’s DMI Wibes to offer industrial software solutions including predictive maintenance platforms and IIoT solutions throughout the region.
8
Syed M. Salahuddin
Managing Director,
Ascon Star Group
Syed M. Salahuddin leads ETA Ascon Star Group, a Dubai-based contracting and investment conglomerate employing approximately 70,000 people across 23 countries, with annual revenues of around $6.5 billion.
Established in 1973 as a joint venture between Dubai’s Al Ghurair Investments and Indian businessmen BS Abdul Rahman and Salahuddin, the group has delivered landmark projects including Burj Al Arab, Dubai Metro and Emirates Towers. Under his stewardship, ETA has diversified into civil construction, electromechanical services, elevator engineering and facilities management, completing projects worth over $1.36 billion. The group has received the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award for excellence, reflecting its contribution to infrastructure development across the Middle East.
Beyond his corporate role, Salahuddin serves as president of the Indian Muslim Association and founder of Premier Diagnostic, established in 2011. He previously held positions as chairman-emeritus at Star Health & Allied Insurance and managing director at ETA MELCO Elevator.
9
Aloki Batra
CEO,
FIVE Holdings
Aloki Batra has transformed FIVE Holdings into one of the Middle East’s most distinctive luxury hospitality brands since taking the helm in 2017. Overseeing a portfolio that includes FIVE Palm Jumeirah, FIVE Jumeirah Village, FIVE LUXE in the UAE, FIVE Zurich in Switzerland, and The Pacha Group properties including Destino Five Ibiza, Batra has driven extraordinary financial growth.
Under his leadership, the company achieved AED 2.165 billion in revenue and AED 766 million in EBITDA for 2024, with Q1 2025 showing a 40 per cent increase in overall revenue to AED 496 million. His digital-first strategy has built an online community of over 1.3 million followers, with 50 per cent of bookings now made directly through FIVE’s proprietary channels.
“For me, there are three universal connectors: Music, fashion, and love,” notes Batra. “On the dance floor, music brings people together, dissolving borders of nationality, gender, and politics.”
Batra’s vision has positioned FIVE as a cultural movement rather than merely a hospitality brand.
10
Siddharth Balachandran
Executive Chairman & CEO,
Buimerc Corporation
Siddharth Balachandran oversees Buimerc Corporation, a Dubai-based investment holding company headquartered in DIFC with diversified interests spanning building materials, strategic equity investments and capital markets. Starting his career in 1999 at Dun & Bradstreet Information Services in Chennai before moving to Dubai in 2002, the Kerala native has become one of the most significant individual investors in India’s stock exchanges.
He holds 7.685 million shares (0.35 per cent) in the National Stock Exchange of India, valued at approximately $37 billion, and is the largest individual shareholder in BSE Ltd with 3.7 per cent stake (5 million shares), worth around $4 billion. Balachandran plans to convert his FII-registered Buimerc Core Investments into a domestic institutional investor.
Beyond business, his philanthropy includes a AED10 million donation to The Mother’s Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In January 2023, he was conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, India’s highest honour for non-resident Indians.
11
Rizwan Adatia
Founder and Chairman,
RAF Global
Rizwan Adatia has built a business empire spanning 10 African countries whilst establishing himself as a leading social entrepreneur. From humble beginnings in Porbandar, India, he founded Vision Exports FZC in Dubai in 2007, developing it into a sophisticated trading network with operations in Yiwu (China) and Nairobi (Kenya). The company has expanded from its initial focus on Eastern Africa to global cross-trade with multiple warehousing facilities worldwide. As Chairman of COGEF Group, Adatia employs over 4,000 people across diverse business interests including retail, manufacturing and logistics.
His philanthropic venture, RAF Global, partners with over 100 organisations to implement sustainable development programmes across Africa and Asia. Under his leadership, the NGO has reached more than one million vulnerable households through initiatives in economic integration, climate-smart agriculture, health and nutrition, education, and humanitarian response.
During the pandemic alone, his team provided support to over 100,000 vulnerable households and served more than 200,000 meals. Notably, about 90 per cent of RAF Global’s funding comes from Adatia’s personal philanthropy, reflecting his commitment to directing his wealth toward addressing inequality in marginalised communities.
12
Amar Nagaram
Co-founder and CEO,
VIRGIO
Amar Nagaram is co-founder and CEO of VIRGIO, a Bengaluru-headquartered fashion-tech company launched in 2022. Leveraging his experience as former CEO of Myntra and leadership at Flipkart, Nagaram raised more than US$7 million in Series A funding to pioneer a data-driven approach to sustainable fashion. Under his guidance, VIRGIO combines traditional practices with cutting-edge technology, utilising eco-friendly fabrics such as recycled polyester, linen, organic cotton, and viscose. Each garment features a “Smart Tag” providing environmental metrics and styling tips, while the company employs advanced analytics to minimise overproduction and waste.
“Working with the fashion and e-commerce industry for years opened my eyes to the glaring gaps in the fashion landscape. This prodded me to think on how can we leverage tech to make circular fashion a way of life again,” said Nagaram, whose company has achieved a valuation of $160 million and is currently expanding from its digital roots into physical retail spaces across India and the UAE.
13
Kamal Vachani
Partner and Group Director,
Al Maya Group
Kamal Vachani is Partner and Group Director at Al Maya Group, a leading UAE-based FMCG and retail conglomerate established in 1982. He oversees a network of more than 50 supermarkets across the UAE and Oman, managing a distribution infrastructure featuring 2 million square feet of warehouse space at National Industries Park – handling approximately 75,000 deliveries monthly across the GCC.
Under his leadership, the group represents over 60 international brands and supports a workforce exceeding 5,000 employees from 30 countries. Vachani has driven the company’s technological transformation through enterprise solutions like IBM Cognos BI, mobile sales force automation, and the B2B platform Conektr serving over 7,000 grocery retailers.
A prominent advocate for India-UAE trade relations, he actively participates in major industry events including Gulfood. His community service was recognised in April 2021 with the Vishwa Sindhi Divas Inspiring Leaders Award, complementing his roles as Chairman of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in Dubai and as a 22-year representative for the Electronics & Computer Software EPC Council.
14
Neelesh Bhatnagar
Managing Director,
NB Ventures
Dr. Neelesh Bhatnagar founded NB Ventures in 2016, establishing a Dubai-based venture capital fund that has since backed over 50 early-stage startups across India and the UAE. As Managing Director, he focuses on investments in fintech, healthtech, foodtech, retail and sustainability sectors, including notable companies such as Pixxel, Ghost Kitchen, HealthifyMe, Purplle, and Leverage Edu.
A Chartered Accountant by training, Bhatnagar’s career spans senior roles at Xerox Emirates, Mothercare, MMI Dubai, and TNT before joining Landmark Group in 1997 as CEO of KSA operations, where he oversaw more than 500 store launches. In 2006, he founded electronics retail chain Emax, growing it to 32 stores across the GCC.
Beyond venture capital, Bhatnagar owns the Delhi Bulls T10 cricket franchise in Abu Dhabi and operates multiple food and beverage brands in the UAE, including The Yellow Chilli and Biryani Box. His investment strategy employs the “four S’s” criteria – strategic vision, scalability, sustainability, and saleability – with typical exits in three to five years.
15
Satish Sanpal
Chairman,
ANAX HOLDING
Satish Sanpal is Chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based investment group with a $3 billion portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, media and financial services. Under his leadership, ANAX Developments is managing a $1 billion pipeline of upcoming projects with 2,000 luxury residences slated for delivery within the next year, including the landmark Vento Tower in Business Bay.
Recognised among Arabian Business’ 100 Most Inspiring Leaders of 2024, Sanpal has received multiple accolades including the Loomba Foundation Award from Lady Cherie Blair for his work supporting widows in India. His philanthropic efforts extend through the Sanpal Foundation, which focuses on clean water and education initiatives in Africa and India.
“Opportunity is the cause I return to most. I believe in creating conditions where people can move forward with confidence and purpose,” Sanpal said. “At ANAX Holding, we invest in people just as much as we do in projects. Whether it is within our team or through partnerships, we value growth that lasts beyond the moment.”
16
Ashish Koshy
CEO,
Inception Ai (G42 company)
Ashish Koshy was appointed CEO of Inception AI, a G42 subsidiary focused on delivering AI-native enterprise applications, in June 2025.
Previously serving as the company’s COO, Koshy led key AI initiatives including the launch of the JAIS 70B large language model. Before joining Inception, he was CEO of G42 Healthcare, where he established Biogenix Labs, the UAE’s large-scale diagnostic laboratory, and spearheaded the 4Humanity COVID-19 Phase III trials involving over 43,000 participants.
In March 2025, he signed a strategic collaboration with Scale AI to expand AI model training and LLM adoption across the UAE and beyond. Holding an MSc in Computer Networks from Middlesex University and an MBA in Engineering Business Management from Alliance Manchester Business School, Koshy’s earlier career includes senior technology roles at Reliance Jio and Ooredoo. Under his leadership, Inception AI is focused on deepening enterprise AI adoption through sovereign model training, strategic partnerships, and domain-specific solutions.
17
Sir Sohan Roy
Founder, Chairman and CEO,
Aries Group
Sir Sohan Roy has transformed Aries Group into a global industrial and media conglomerate since founding Aries Marine in 1998. Headquartered in Sharjah, the group now comprises 70+ companies operating across 25 countries with a presence in over 118 nations, employing 2,000-3,000 professionals.
A graduate in Naval Architecture & Shipbuilding from Cochin University and holding a Diploma in Film Direction from the Hollywood Film Institute, Roy has built the world’s largest ship design and consultancy firm while becoming a leader in Non-Destructive Testing and inspection services.
His innovations include holding a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest steel snake boat, developing EFFISM productivity software, and pioneering progressive employee policies including 50 per cent profit-sharing. Roy’s media ventures include directing “DAM999” (included in the Oscars’ permanent library), launching the world’s first maritime TV channel, and creating AriesPlex, India’s first dual 4K Atmos theatre.
18
Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan
Managing Director,
Canon Middle East and Türkiye
Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan has led Canon Middle East & Turkey (CMET) since July 2021, overseeing operations across a region accounting for nearly one-third of Canon EMEA’s sales and poised for 10 per cent growth in 2025. With over 500 employees under his leadership, Hariharan has successfully guided CMET through its post-pandemic transition and recovery strategy while managing the integration of Canon Turkey operations.
Previously, B2C Business Unit Director from 2017 to 2021, he was instrumental in securing Canon’s leadership position across GCC markets through strategic channel development and operational streamlining. Under his direction, Canon has expanded the ‘Women Who Empower’ program to Saudi Arabia, supporting Vision 2030 and equipping women for the creative economy.
“My greatest passion lies in empowering individuals, especially youth and women, by providing access to skills and opportunities that enable them to become agents of positive change. This is exemplified by programs such as the Canon Young People Programme (YPP), where witnessing young refugees use photography to express their views on sustainability solidified my commitment to providing platforms for marginalised voices,” he said.
“I am also deeply passionate about advancing gender equality, and seeing the enthusiasm of participants in the ‘Women Who Empower’ initiative reinforces my belief that investing in women is a catalyst for economic and societal progress.”
As Lead for the DEI Committee across Canon’s Developing Region, Hariharan has fostered a more inclusive workplace while transforming partner engagement through ‘ONE Club’, creating a dynamic forum for strategic collaboration that strengthens Canon’s regional ecosystem.
19
Yousuf Fakhruddin
CEO and Managing Partner,
Fakhruddin Properties
Yousuf Fakhruddin has led Fakhruddin Properties from its foundation in 2002 to a multinational organisation with developments across the UAE, Africa and the United Kingdom. A graduate from the London School of Economics and Political Science, Fakhruddin combines financial expertise with a focus on sustainability and technological innovation.
As CEO, he has overseen major projects including Treppan Tower, Hatimi Residences and Trafalgar Central, while introducing Dubai’s first in-building composting facility. Beyond property development, Fakhruddin serves as a Board Member of Fakhruddin Holdings and heads Airocide, a joint venture based on NASA-developed technology.
“Living and working in the Middle East, especially in the UAE, has uniquely shaped my outlook on environmental and social responsibility. The region’s rapid urbanization presents both challenges and opportunities for continuous innovation,” said Fakhruddin, who is recognised as one of the top real estate leaders in 2025 for his work advancing sustainable, mixed-use property development.
20
K.P. Hussain
Chairman & Managing Director,
Fathima Healthcare Group
K.P. Hussain founded Fathima Healthcare Group in 1997, pioneering affordable healthcare for the UAE’s lower-income segments. As Chairman and Managing Director, he oversees a licensed Third-Party Administrator that manages medical insurance for approximately 500,000 people, working with 9,000+ corporates and 3,500+ providers across the UAE, with networks extending into India, Oman, and Bahrain.
His “Cost-Effective Medical Insurance Scheme,” launched in 2000, became a foundation for Dubai’s mandatory health insurance system. FMC was the UAE’s first licensed TPA and remains a key partner to major insurers, with advanced claim systems featuring real-time processing and e-authorisation. Beyond business, Hussain demonstrates deep social commitment through the Dr. Hussain Charitable Trust, with recent donations including around $365,000 during Ramadan earlier this year and a contribution to Kerala’s Buds School in June 2024. His “Health for All” philosophy has driven support for dialysis, cancer care, homes for disaster victims, and special-needs schools.
21
Sophia Pathai
Vice President – Medicine,
Hevolution Foundation
Sophia Pathai brings over 20 years of clinical and research experience to her role as Vice-President of Medicine at the Hevolution Foundation, a global healthspan non-profit based in Riyadh. A physician and ophthalmologist who practiced in the UK’s NHS and served as a Staff Ophthalmologist on the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, Pathai completed her BSc in Tumor Biology and MBBS from University College London Medical School, followed by a Master’s in Epidemiology and PhD from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
Before joining Hevolution in 2023, she held global leadership positions in clinical development and medical affairs at Roche, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson. Pathai now leads medical strategy for initiatives including Nafatha, a diagnostic service using finger-prick tests and retinal scans to guide personalised interventions.
Her work has positioned the Middle East as a leader in healthy ageing and next-generation health technologies.
22
Sanjay Raghunath
Chaiman and Managing Director,
Centena Group
Dr. Sanjay Raghunath brings over 40 years of leadership and entrepreneurial expertise to his role as Chairman and Managing Director of Centena Group, a UAE-based conglomerate operating across marine, industrial automation, laboratory solutions, security and education in 25 countries.
Under his leadership, the group recorded strong growth in 2023, including a 53 per cent rise in Saudi Arabia, whilst earning repeated recognition in the ‘Top 100 Dubai SMEs’ alongside Great Place to Work and CSR Label accolades.
Previously a Global Board Director at the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) and currently a mentor at the SEED Entrepreneurship Centre, Raghunath has played a key role in advancing the Middle East’s knowledge economy.
“The cause I am most passionate about is using technology and innovation as powerful tools to enrich and transform people’s lives. This passion is not a result of business success; rather, it is the very reason Centena exists,” said Raghunath, whose purpose-driven approach to business has strengthened regional capabilities in technical education, smart infrastructure, and industrial innovation.
23
Sunil Kumar
Global CEO,
DataFlow Group
Sunil Kumar leads DataFlow Group, a Dubai-based verification services firm operating across more than 200 countries with a network exceeding 160,000 issuing authorities. As Global CEO, he has transformed the business into a product-led, technology-first company, overseeing six million-plus credential verifications while driving strategic partnerships with Gulf regulators. Under his leadership, DataFlow has modernised credential verification standards in KSA, India, Philippines, Singapore and Africa, while enhancing healthcare application efficiency in the UAE by 40 per cent.
Kumar introduced a fully digitised Professional Standards Verification pathway for diaspora nurses through a landmark partnership with the Ghanaian Nursing & Midwifery Council and launched a comprehensive content-led campaign establishing DataFlow as the authority in compliance technology.
“Living and working in the Middle East has profoundly influenced my leadership philosophy and sharpened my focus on systemic change that is both socially impactful and culturally inclusive,” said Kumar, whose work in digital trust and professional mobility has earned him awards and positioned him as a regional visionary for innovation in public-private partnerships.
24
Avi Bhojani
Group CEO,
BPG Group
Avishesha (Avi) Bhojani has led BPG Group since 1991, transforming it into one of MENA’s most influential marketing and communications firms across advertising, PR, design, activations, media management and digital services.
With a 40-year career spanning marketing, media, education and government sectors, Bhojani orchestrated landmark campaigns including Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises, while supporting the creation of Dubai Internet City and Media City. His recent “BPG 3.0” strategy repositions the agency as a digital-first integrated consultancy, embracing AI and customer experience innovations that drove 50 per cent revenue growth in 2023.
Bhojani serves on founding boards of Endeavor UAE and the International Institute of Tolerance, while maintaining leadership positions with Innoventures Education. Bhojani advocates a “human by design” approach – blending creativity with technology and data to drive client-centric innovation.
25
Prateek Suri
Founder and CEO,
Maser Group
Founded by Dr Prateek Suri in 2012, Dubai-based Maser Group has evolved from a modest startup into a multibillion-dollar electronics manufacturer with a unicorn valuation exceeding $5 billion. The company generated over $1 billion in revenue across Africa in 2023, distributing affordable smart TVs and home appliances throughout emerging markets.
Born in Delhi and relocated to the UAE in 2006, Suri is expanding Maser’s footprint beyond its presence in over 50 African countries into Eastern Europe, Latin America and the GCC. In 2023, he launched MDR Investments, a $500 million fund targeting frontier infrastructure including AI, mining, shipping and logistics.
Recently honoured as “Africa’s youngest billionaire,” Suri maintains a philosophy beyond profit margins, maintaining that the continent needs capital, trust, and vision. The company’s 2024 strategic equity sale to SCG Far East solidifies its global expansion ambitions.
1
Dino Varkey
Group CEO,
GEMS Education
Dino Varkey has served as Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, a K-12 education group operating in several international markets, since February 2017. A third-generation member of the Varkey family and son of Chairman and Founder Sunny Varkey, Dino Varkey has led the organisation’s expansion from a single school in Dubai to a global network comprising 91 schools, with 47 in the UAE and Qatar. The group serves over 200,000 students and has more than 500,000 alumni.
Under his leadership, GEMS Education has focused on inclusion, student wellbeing, digital transformation, and academic performance. Varkey has also launched several initiatives such as GEMS For Life, Family First, and the Academies of Excellence, while also forming partnerships with international institutions and organisations. Dino Varkey sits on various advisory boards and advocates for education as a tool for social mobility, economic development, and intergenerational progress. His leadership approach centres on preparing students for future challenges and workforce needs.
“What started with my parents’ humble school in Dubai has grown into an education network that has touched over a million learners,” said Varkey. “But more than numbers, it’s about unlocking potential – for children, teachers, and communities across the region”.
2
Rahul Jagtiani
Group Director,
Landmark Group
Rahul Jagtiani is the Group Director of Digital at Landmark Group, one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates operating across the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia. In his current role, he oversees Landmark Group’s digital functions, including e-commerce, IT, data analytics, and customer loyalty programmes. He is also instrumental in driving the group’s omnichannel strategy and digital transformation across its business units.
He holds a degree from Georgetown University, USA. Under his leadership, Landmark has expanded its digital capabilities across more than 2,200 outlets in 17 to 23 countries, supporting a workforce of over 50,000 employees. Jagtiani is a member of the Landmark Retail Board, contributing to the overall strategic direction of the group’s diverse retail portfolio.
3
Shamlal Ahamed
Managing Director of International Operations,
Malabar Gold & Diamonds
Shamlal Ahamed is the Managing Director of International Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a global jewellery retailer, founded by his father, M.P. Ahammed in 1993. He leads the company’s international strategy and oversees operations across a retail network of more than 200 stores in 13 countries. Under his direction, the brand has expanded significantly outside India, establishing a presence in markets including the UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia. Further expansion is planned in regions such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, the UK, and the US.
With over 25,000 employees worldwide and an annual turnover of approximately $6.2 billion, Malabar continues to grow its international footprint while maintaining its focus on the mid-to-upper-income consumer segment. Ahamed’s role is central to the company’s goal of becoming the world’s largest jewellery retailer.
4
Adel Sajan
Managing Director,
Danube Group
Adel Sajan is the Group Managing Director of Danube Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate operating in building materials, home décor, retail, real estate, hospitality, and sports. He is the son of the group’s founder and chairman, Rizwan Sajan, and represents the second generation of leadership within the company. Sajan started working in the family business young, gaining early exposure to its operations. In 2009, he spearheaded Danube Home (formerly Danube Buildmart), and has led its expansion across the GCC, establishing showrooms in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. The brand now offers a product portfolio of more than 50,000 items.
He completed the Owner/President Management Program (OPM) at Harvard Business School and focuses on execution, process improvement, and internal innovation. During the pandemic, he led the adoption of digital tools such as e-commerce platforms, 360-degree product imagery, and virtual design walkthroughs, which contributed to growth in online sales. Sajan is also involved in other divisions of the group, including Danube Properties and Danube Sports World. In addition, he was featured as an investor on Shark Tank Dubai, supporting startup founders in the region. His management approach emphasises trust, clear goals, and team alignment, supporting the group’s growth strategy in the region and beyond.
5
Dr. Dhananjay Datar
Chairman and Managing Director,
Al Adil Group
Dr Dhananjay Datar, known as the “Masala King” of the Middle East, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Supermarkets, a company involved in Indian food retail and distribution across the region. He developed the business from a grocery store into a network of over 50 outlets across the GCC, which includes supermarkets, flour mills, spice factories, and export units.
Adil Supermarkets is widely recognised among the Indian community overseas and plays a role in maintaining and sharing Indian food traditions. Dr Datar’s business path reflects strategic decision-making and long-term planning. He has established a brand focused on consistent standards, customer trust, and cultural ties, while also implementing modern practices and efficient systems.
He has received multiple awards, including recognition from Forbes and the UAE government. In addition to his business role, he supports initiatives in community development, education, and healthcare. Dr Datar continues to lead Adil Supermarkets, working to uphold the company’s origins while preparing for future developments.
“The most vital values I carry forward are honesty, humility, and commitment to quality. My father always taught me that doing business isn’t just about profit – it’s about trust and relationships,” he said, adding that until today, the company prioritises sourcing the finest ingredients, transparent dealings, and giving back to the community.
“These timeless values have helped us earn not just customers, but lifelong patrons across generations,” he added.
6
Feroz Allana
Founder and Supervisory Board Member,
IFFCO Group
Feroz Allana is the Founder and a Supervisory Board Member of IFFCO Group, a major international food company based in the United Arab Emirates. Originally from Mumbai, he began his entrepreneurial journey in the UAE in 1975. Under his leadership, IFFCO evolved from a modest trading business into one of the region’s largest privately held food enterprises, now operating 95 facilities in over 50 countries and generating revenues of over $8 billion.
The company employs more than 15,000 people from 67 nationalities, serving 101 countries with a portfolio of over 80 brands, including London Dairy, Igloo, Tiffany, Al Baker, Noor, and Hayat. Allana is known for his focus on innovation, integrity, and sustainability, and has driven the development of world-class manufacturing infrastructure across sectors such as edible oils, flour, chocolates, ice cream, culinary products, and sustainable packaging.
His work is marked by a commitment to automation, operational excellence, and environmental responsibility, with a strong emphasis on building a globally competitive and responsible business.
7
Tony Jashanmal
Group President,
Jashanmal Group
Tony Jashanmal was born in Kuwait in 1947. He completed his intermediate education in India, attended high school in Villars, Switzerland, and earned a master’s degree in Economics (Diplom Volkswirt) from Hamburg University.
He began working with the Jashanmal Group of Companies in 1971 and currently serves as an Executive Board Member. The Group operates retail and wholesale distribution businesses across the Arabian Gulf and India. Over the course of his career, he led the establishment of business lines in print media, men’s accessories, tobacco and fashion. He was involved in rebuilding the Group’s Kuwait operations following the Gulf War in the early 1990s, oversaw its entry into India, and helped form several joint ventures.
The Jashanmal family business was founded by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra in 1919. Stores followed in Kuwait in 1934, Bahrain in 1935, Dubai in 1956, Abu Dhabi in 1963, Oman in 1994, and India in 2001. Tony has been visiting Dubai since his school years.
“Good relations and friendly, efficient service to customers have always been central to our business,” Jashanmal said, explaining that this approach has helped create lasting customer loyalty over the years.
“We’ve consistently followed the principle of offering good quality products at reasonable prices. These values have remained a strong foundation in how we deal with our customers and continue to be vital to our success today,” he added.
In addition to his role at the Jashanmal Group, Tony has held several positions with external organisations. He has served as Chairman of the New Indian School in Kuwait and as a Board Member of the Vidhyadhan Educational and Cultural Foundation, also in Kuwait. He was President of the Hunting and Equestrian Golf Club in Kuwait and is a member of both the Creek and Emirates Golf Clubs in Dubai. Internationally, he is a member of The Oriental Club and the Royal Overseas League in London. He also sits on the Governing Board of Aiglon College in Switzerland and serves as Chairman and Governing Board Member of the Kuwait College of Science and Technology.
He is also active in the Gulf Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which promotes economic cooperation between India and GCC states.
Tony previously served as President of Distripress, a Zurich-based organisation representing companies involved in the international wholesale and retail distribution of print media. Distripress also supports press freedom worldwide.
He is married and has one son and one daughter. He travels frequently and takes part in discussions on retail, family businesses, and the evolution of merchant trading groups in the region.
8
Aarti Jagtiani
Director,
Landmark Group
Aarti Jagtiani has been serving as a Group Director at Landmark Group since 2005, where she sits on the Group Board and drives corporate strategy for its home and children-focused retail brands. In this capacity, she oversees iconic labels such as Home Centre, Home Box, and Babyshop, shaping their growth trajectories and championing innovation and sustainability in product offerings.
A mother herself, Aarti has shared her personal insights on Babyshop’s evolution – from its founding in 1973 to its modern identity – emphasising empathy-driven design and healthier, lifestyle-aligned products for families. Her leadership reflects a combination of strategic vision, customer-centricity, and deep brand stewardship across the Group’s retail portfolio.
9
Lekhu Thakurdas Pagarani
Chairman,
Choithrams
Lekhu Thakurdas Pagarani is the Chairman of the Choithrams group, a leading supermarket chain in the UAE and broader GCC region. A third-generation family member, he leads an enterprise founded by his father, Thakurdas Choithram Pagarani, which began in Sierra Leone in 1944 and opened its first UAE store in 1974.
Under his stewardship, Choithrams has grown to a multi-country retail presence, operating approximately 50 locations across the UAE (and around 70 across the GCC) and employing tens of thousands of staff.
Beyond leading the core retail business, Pagarani chairs the Choithram International Foundation (CIF), the group’s philanthropic arm. He has overseen numerous charitable initiatives in healthcare, education, and sustainable agriculture – partnering with organisations such as Médecins Sans Frontières and the UN World Food Programme. These efforts encompass delivering millions of school meals, establishing hospitals, conducting vision clinics, and tackling food waste in the UAE.
Pagarani is recognised for balancing significant commercial growth in food retail with deep-rooted social responsibility. His vision continues to shape Choithrams’ reputation as both a trusted grocery brand and an organisation committed to meaningful social impact.
10
Ravi PNC Menon
Chairman,
Sobha Group
Ravi Menon is the Chairman of Sobha Group, a property development company based in Dubai. The group has been studied by Harvard Business School for its Backward Integration approach, which involves managing the full property development process from planning to completion.
In his role, he is responsible for overseeing the company’s business segments and activities in various regions. He holds a Civil Engineering degree with Honours from Purdue University in the United States and started working with Sobha Limited in India in 2004. In 2012, he became Co-Chairman with his father, PNC Menon, the founder of Sobha Group. In November 2024, he took over as Chairman after his father stepped down.
“One of the most vital values passed down through our family legacy is commitment to excellence. My father, PNC Menon, has built Sobha Group on the belief that quality is absolutely non-negotiable, whether in the materials we use, the craftsmanship we uphold, or the integrity with which we operate. This ethos remains the foundation of everything we do,” Menon said.
Over the years, he has contributed to the company’s growth, broadened its range of services, and maintained its track record for timely project completion. Ravi has led the adoption of construction methods such as precast technology and has worked to improve the company’s performance in areas such as design, engineering, sales, marketing, and customer service.
He is also involved in community support efforts through the ‘Graamasobha’ model, which provides assistance to disadvantaged communities in India. Following his father’s example, he continues to focus on social impact, long-term practices, and responsible business operations.
“Another tradition I carry forward in my leadership is the principle of compassionate responsibility. We were raised to believe that any business success must go hand in hand with uplifting the community. At Sobha Group, we invest deeply not just in our developments, but also in the people and environments that surround them,” he added.
11
Abdulla Ajmal
CEO,
Ajmal Group
Abdulla Ajmal has been with Ajmal Group for over 28 years and currently serves as CEO, a role he assumed in late 2024. He holds an MBA from Huron University, London, and progressed through the company by working in various departments, gaining experience in operations, exports, and supply chain. His leadership approach is based on practical experience and performance.
As CEO, Abdulla has introduced a new direction for the company, focusing on innovation, adaptability, and international presence. He is overseeing retail expansion, building global partnerships, and introducing structured systems for talent development and performance management within the family business.
His strategy includes a 10X growth plan built on two areas: brand transformation – aimed at positioning Ajmal as a global fragrance company through storytelling, digital tools, and design – and people transformation, which focuses on developing a results-driven culture with responsive teams.
“At the heart of our family legacy is the unwavering belief in quality, integrity, and human connection. These values guide every decision we make, from sourcing rare ingredients to crafting memorable customer experiences. What my grandfather built with his hands and heart remains the compass by which we navigate today’s dynamic world,” Ajmal said.
He is also using technology and AI to update the fragrance production and distribution process, with plans to grow the workforce to 20,000 people within five years. Outside his professional responsibilities, Abdulla spends time on travel, yoga, fitness, and golf. He continues to shape the company’s future with a focus on scale, systems, and international reach.
12
Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan
Chairman,
Transworld Group of Companies
Ramakrishnan Sivaswamy Iyer has worked in the shipping and logistics sector for over 40 years. He has led the development of Transworld Group from a small shipping agency based in Mumbai into a logistics and shipping business with operations across the full supply chain and an international footprint.
“Adapting to the modern era has required us to evolve without losing sight of who we are. We have focused on strengthening our core business while embracing change in the way we lead, operate, and engage with the world around us. This has included adopting new technologies to improve efficiency, investing in talent and leadership development, and building systems that are more agile and responsive to shifting global dynamics,” he said.
His leadership has been shaped by values including integrity, transparency, respect, customer focus, operational standards, and social and environmental responsibility. He was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award in 2025, the highest recognition given by the Government of India to overseas Indians. The award was presented by the President of India.
Mr Iyer is a graduate of the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School, USA. In addition to his professional responsibilities, he supports charitable organisations and social causes and is known for his interest in spiritual matters.
“What has helped us most is the ability to stay grounded in our principles while remaining open to new ideas. This balance between tradition and innovation has been key to ensuring that our business remains relevant, trusted, and positioned for the future,” Iyer added.
His memberships include serving as a Governor of the Indian Professional Business Council in Dubai and as a Founder Member of the UAE Ship Owners Association. He is a Member of the Indian National Shipping Association, the OPM Alumni Association at Harvard Business School, and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK). He sits on the Advisory Board of Fidelisworld Partners and holds board positions with Tricolor Investments PSJC, Encore Operating Partners, and IGTPL (DP World Cochin – Vallarpadam). He is also a Member of the Technical Committee of Det Norske Veritas.
13
Raju Shroff
Chairman,
Regal Group of Companies
Raju Shroff is the Chairman of Regal Group of Companies, a diversified business based in Dubai with interests spanning textiles, technology, real estate, sports, and investments. Founded in 1952 by his father, Vasu Shroff, the group has grown under Raju’s leadership from a textile trader into a broad conglomerate.
Educated at the London Business School with an MBA, he joined the family business over three decades ago as a trainee learning every department before rising to Managing Director and now Chairman. He has driven major expansion into new verticals – including launching Regal Technologies (satellite and security systems), Regal Investments, and ventures in real estate, such as a Vivanta by Taj branded residential tower in Dubai.
Under his direction, Regal Group has embraced a streamlined philosophy of “keep it simple” while overseeing a workforce of roughly 300 across 40,000 customers and 100 product categories locally and internationally. He also oversees operations in 12 branches across the UAE and distribution across the Gulf region.
14
Rohan Mehta
Managing Director,
Petrochem Middle East
Rohan Y. Mehta is the Managing Director of Petrochem Middle East, the region’s largest independent petrochemical distributor. He is the son of the Group’s founder and Chairman, Yogesh Mehta. An Honours graduate in Economics from Northeastern University, Boston (class of 2011), Rohan gained early industry experience working for two years at OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea Chemicals) in Dallas before returning to Dubai to join Petrochem’s leadership team. Since then, he has held key executive roles, including Director of Business Development, before being appointed Managing Director.
In his current capacity, he leads business development efforts and steers the company’s strategic vision toward innovation, digital advancement, diversification, and sustainability. Rohan is also pursuing further executive education at Harvard Business School, following in his father’s footsteps as an HBS alumnus. The company describes him as “soft‑spoken but sharp,” credited with bringing an analytical and digitally driven approach to Petrochem’s operations.
15
Vidya Chhabria
Chairperson,
Jumbo Electronics
Vidya M. Chhabria is the Chairperson of Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. LLC, a consumer electronics company based in the UAE. She assumed leadership of the company in 2002 after the death of her husband and founder, Manohar Rajaram Chhabria. Since then, she has overseen the company’s direction through a clear strategic approach and structured management.
“I hope my journey serves as a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and community-driven leadership. The UAE is a place that nurtures entrepreneurship, with its open market policies and government-backed initiatives that enable businesses to flourish,” she said.
Chhabria has been instrumental in developing the company’s multi-brand approach, entering the B2B sector, and shifting towards an omnichannel model through its e-commerce platform, jumbo.ae. Jumbo currently partners with international brands such as Sony, Dyson, Weber, and Du, and its enterprise arm supports government bodies and large private firms. Chhabria is recognised for her approach to leadership and continues to serve as a figure of influence for women in business.“My late husband always said, ‘The show must go on.’ It is this spirit of perseverance and resilience that I hope inspires the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs in the Gulf. Jumbo’s journey is a reflection of this belief,” Chhabria added.
16
Akbar Moideen Thumbay
Vice President,
Thumbay Group
Akbar Moideen Thumbay is the Vice President of the Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group, an international business group established in 1997 and based at the DIFC. In addition to this role, he serves as Co-Chair of the GMU Academic Health System and is a board member of Thumbay Group.
Born on March 18, 1984, Thumbay studied in India, the UAE, Italy, and the United States. He began his career with a company in New York before joining Thumbay Group, which was founded by his father, Dr Thumbay Moideen, who is the founder president of the group. Over time, Akbar took on more responsibilities and now leads the healthcare division of the group.
“The most vital values I’ve inherited are integrity, resilience, service to society, and faith in purposeful vision. My father, Dr. Thumbay Moideen always believed that business must be built on trust and must serve a higher cause. That ethos has shaped how I lead,” he said.
He oversees the group’s healthcare operations in the UAE, which include Thumbay Hospitals, clinics, and day care centres in Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.
He also manages Thumbay Labs, Zo & Mo Opticals, and Thumbay Pharmacy outlets across the country. Under his leadership, Thumbay Healthcare has expanded its reach, treating patients from 175 countries, with more than 11 million patient visits and over 95,000 deliveries.
The division runs seven academic hospitals with 800 inpatient beds, five clinics or medical centres, five diagnostic laboratories, and several pharmacy branches, including drive-through options. Thumbay Healthcare became the fifth organisation globally to receive JCI Enterprise Accreditation.
A key focus for Thumbay has been the development of the group’s medical tourism services. Thumbay Hospitals provide services to patients from regions such as Africa and Southern Europe, offering a wide range of care from check-ups to complex procedures.
Thumbay has spoken at conferences in the Middle East and Europe, including the Harvard Crossroads Summer Programme in Dubai, the International Medical Travel Exhibition and Conference in Oman, the Borderlines in Healthcare event in Austria, the Leadership & Entrepreneurship Series 2016 at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, and the AUS Enterprising Youth Forum in Sharjah.
Thumbay is married to Nousheen Salma and they have three sons: Ahmed Akbar Thumbay, Omar Akbar Thumbay, and Rashid Akbar Thumbay.
“We’ve never seen healthcare as just an industry, but as a responsibility to improve lives. The tradition of leading with humility while striving for excellence has kept us grounded, even as we’ve scaled globally,” Thumbay concluded.
17
Selina Ved
Co-founder and Director GCC,
Nysaa (JV with Apparel Group)
Selina Ved, daughter of Nilesh and Sima Ved – founders of one of the largest retail groups in the Middle East – is the founder of Nessa.com and co-founder and director of Nysaa. A second-generation entrepreneur, she has focused on building her own business path.
Noting changes in online retail, Selina identified a gap in the UAE market for a digital beauty platform. This led to the launch of Nessa, which in its first year onboarded over 240 beauty brands from various markets. Nessa now carries 14,000 products from 250 brands, including 25 independent brands available only on the platform. The site integrates video content by regional creators, artificial intelligence tools, consumer insights, and data analysis to support the retail experience.
Under her leadership, Nessa recorded a 300 per cent growth in sales over the past year. Selina was listed in Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30 for 2022. Nessa and Selina have received coverage from publications such as Retail Middle East, Entrepreneur.com, Khaleej Times, and Gulf News. Retail Middle East named Nessa a leader in online digital practices.
“Being raised in a family rooted in entrepreneurship taught me resilience and responsibility early on. Integrity, consistency, and leading with impact – those are the principles I carry into every decision,” she said.
Selina is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in retail at McGill University.
She also co-founded Nysaa, a partnership between Apparel Group and Nykaa, with the aim of building a regional beauty retail business. The opening of the first Nysaa store in Dubai marked the beginning of this project. The goal is to open 100 stores across the Gulf over five years. The plan includes physical outlets and online channels, aiming to match customer habits in each market. The first store carries 55 brands, and the website lists over 200. A strong emphasis is placed on growth in Saudi Arabia.
Selina’s role also involves building and supporting brands across the region through placement in Nysaa stores and broader distribution efforts. Her work focuses on bringing international labels into the region and developing market strategies for their expansion.
Her work involves linking technology, market analysis, and retail operations to create platforms based on customer needs and usage.
“I’ve also learned the value of evolving with time, while staying grounded in our core mission. I’ve brought in a fresh lens – bridging digital innovation with emotional connection,” Ved added.
18
Girish Narayanan
Managing Director,
Granteq
Girish Narayanan is the Founder and Managing Director of Granteq, a UAE-based AV and collaboration technology company that provides integrated solutions across the enterprise, education, and healthcare sectors.
He moved to the UAE in the early 1990s and was among the first in the region to identify the potential of visual collaboration. Granteq was the first company to introduce video conferencing technology in the UAE, ahead of its wider business adoption.
“The shift has been in both mindset and method. While my family’s earlier ventures were rooted in conventional business models, I chose to move towards service-led and technology-driven industries,” Narayanan said.
Over the past two decades, he has contributed to changing how organisations handle communication, content delivery, and digital integration. He is also the co-founder of Resurgent AV in India and has served as Global Director-at-Large for PSNI Global Alliance, a network of AV integrators and technology providers operating in over 50 countries.
Girish has been invited to speak and contribute at industry forums such as AVIXA, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, and PSNI’s global summits. His contributions have focused on trends in convergence, hybrid workflows, and broadcast AV.
He continues to lead Granteq in developing AV strategies suited to the needs of a hybrid and content-focused environment.
“Through Granteq, I’ve focused on integration, innovation, and skill development – ensuring that the business stays relevant in a fast-changing world,” he added.
19
Rajen Khilachand
Chairman and President,
Dodsal Group
Rajen Arvind Dev Kilachand is the Chairman and President of the Dodsal Group, a Dubai‐based, multi‑billion‑dollar engineering, procurement, construction, energy, trading, and manufacturing conglomerate founded by his family in 1948.
Educated in the United States, Kilachand holds a master’s degree from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. Under his leadership, Dodsal has expanded across more than 22 countries – spanning the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas – with a business volume exceeding $2 billion.
A noted philanthropist, he has donated over $200 million in the past 15 years to initiatives in education, healthcare, research, and community development – most notably funding the Arvind & Chandan Nandlal Kilachand Honors College and the Rajen Kilachand Center for Integrated Life Sciences & Engineering at Boston University.
He also supports global charities like Dubai Cares and sits on boards such as Boston University, Pathfinder International, and the Shree Somnath Temple Trust.
Rajen Kilachand is consistently recognised as one of the Gulf’s most influential Indian business leaders – appearing on Arabian Business and Gulf Business rankings – and his strategic acumen has guided Dodsal’s transformation from a regional trader into a global powerhouse.
20
Mahesh Shahdadpuri
Founder and CEO,
TASC Outsourcing
Mahesh Shahdadpuri’s path from entrepreneur to business leader in the Middle East reflects a career focused on innovation and service. As founder and CEO of TASC Group, he has led the development of staffing solutions. His guiding principle, “Creating Opportunities, Impacting Lives,” is reflected in the work carried out across TASC.
“To adapt, I had to shift the focus from a traditional family business mindset to building a future-ready enterprise. The original values stayed intact, but the approach had to evolve. We moved from conventional service delivery to building agile, tech-enabled workforce solutions, scaling not just with people, but with platforms, automation, and data-driven decision-making,” Shahdadpuri said.
Mahesh’s approach to service is evident in his activities beyond business. He is a member of Boston University’s advisory board and holds the title of Chairman Emeritus of the YPO MENA Gold.
He is also a charter member of TIE, where he shares his experience in entrepreneurship and leadership. Through these roles, he supports others by sharing what he has learned over the course of his career.
“The workforce of today and certainly of tomorrow isn’t purely human. At TASC, we’ve embraced emerging technologies, including agentic AI, to enhance productivity and responsiveness. We’re actively exploring how these innovations, including early forms of AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), can help our clients reduce costs, scale faster, and meet evolving customer needs,” he added.
21
Hashim Vahedna
Director and Vice President,
Vahedna Group of Companies
Mohammad Hashim Faisal Vahedna is the CEO and Director of the Vahedna Group of Companies, a Dubai-based business conglomerate originally founded by his father in 1996. The group began as an electronics and consumer goods trading company in Deira, Dubai, and has since grown into a diversified enterprise with interests in retail, wholesale, import/export, e-commerce, food, jewellery, and real estate.
Under Hashim Vahedna’s leadership, the group has expanded its presence across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the CIS region. Key subsidiaries include Vahedna Trading Co. LLC and International Trading Co. LLC (specialising in electronics and IT), Vahedna Middle East FZE (based in DAFZA, focused on e-commerce), and Vahedna Gulf FZE (based in JAFZA for import/export operations). The company has also entered the food trading sector and plans to develop real estate projects in the UAE.
In media interviews, Hashim has emphasised customer trust, technological integration, and value-driven leadership as central to the group’s continued growth. He is also listed as a designated partner of Vahedna General Trading LLP in India and is officially registered with India’s corporate affairs ministry.
Hashim Vahedna continues to oversee the group’s strategic growth while maintaining its family business values.
22
Prashant Goenka
Director,
Emami
Prashant Goenka has played a central role in shaping Emami’s international business. As Director at Emami Limited, he has helped move the company from being a domestic FMCG firm to an organisation with a presence in over 70 countries. He encouraged the company to enter overseas markets at a time when few Indian FMCG firms were expanding internationally.
With a clear view of the opportunities in emerging economies and a belief in the relevance of Indian formulations abroad, he began to build the foundation for Emami’s global operations. From early export activities, Goenka introduced a planned approach to growth beyond India.
He led efforts to build distribution partnerships, set up subsidiaries, and modify products to fit local needs, regulatory standards, and consumer preferences. His approach combines flexibility with structured planning.
“I’m passionate about championing clean beauty and conscious consumerism. This drives our focus on wellness-forward, herbal solutions that are safe, transparent, and rooted in nature. We’ve reimagined personal care for the modern consumer—offering inclusive, effective products that balance traditional wisdom with new-age science and evolving lifestyle needs,” Goenka said.
He was also directly involved in market entries across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, the CIS, and SAARC regions—selecting key countries, forming partnerships, and establishing systems to support long-term operations. Rather than using a uniform strategy, Goenka supported market-specific models, communication methods, and business structures. This allowed Emami to operate in a way that aligned with local conditions.
These markets now make a substantial contribution to the company’s performance, reflecting the long-term planning that guided their development. Today, as Emami continues to expand internationally, Mr Goenka leads the company’s efforts abroad, focusing on building a flexible, consumer-led business with a global outlook.
“Today’s leaders must champion inclusive leadership, embrace digital agility, and drive sustainable value creation. Our responsibility is to build resilient, diversified ecosystems that empower people, protect the planet, and foster innovation. Leadership is no longer positional—it’s transformational, and it must echo long-term impact over short-term gain,” he added.
23
Anil Ramchandani
Director of Business,
The Kachins Group
For Anil Ramchandani, tailoring is more than a trade – it is part of his family’s history. He joined the Kachins Group in 2012, a business established in 1981 by his father, Ashok Ramchandani. As Director, Anil now leads the second generation at the helm of a brand known in the UAE for its made-to-measure work.
“Being based in Dubai, it has been the perfect environment to take our family’s legacy in bespoke tailoring to the next level,” he said.
Since taking on the role, Anil has guided the company into a new phase, combining tradition with change. Under his direction, the Dubai-based business has entered the West African market, with further plans to grow in Saudi Arabia.
Since 2020, the company has taken “meaningful steps” to grow the Kachins brand while honouring its legacy of craftsmanship. These steps include opening a flagship store at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja (2022), launching Artigian by Kachins (2023), expanding into Abidjan and Mali with new stores (2025) and rolling out a global digital platform the same year to make bespoke tailoring accessible online.
Through these efforts, Anil continues to build on the business his father started, maintaining the core principles while adjusting to new markets and expectations.
“As one of the world’s leading luxury retail hubs, the city attracts a highly discerning and international clientele – which has allowed us to elevate our brand and refine our offerings to meet global standards,” Ramchandani added.
24
Zanubia Shams
Co-chairperson,
Zulekha Healthcare Group
Zanubia Shams is the Co-Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group and a prominent entrepreneur and healthcare leader in the UAE and India.
Since 2005, she has overseen the operational responsibilities of the group, playing a key role in expanding its network of hospitals, medical centres, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical operations. Known for her strategic leadership and commitment to excellence, Shams has also led several CSR and public health initiatives.
These include campaigns such as Smear, Don’t Fear, which promotes cervical cancer screening, and Pink It Now, offering free breast cancer consultations and mammograms in the UAE.
Her work extends beyond healthcare delivery to community outreach, with a focus on preventive care and women’s health. Alongside her husband, Taher Shams, she drives the expansion of Zulekha Hospitals in the UAE and Alexis Hospital in India.
Under her leadership, the group partnered with the IFC – World Bank Group on the She Works initiative to improve women’s employment, committing to a 60:40 women-to-men workforce ratio. Shams holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University, USA.
25
Rahul Shetty
Managing Director,
Peninsula Hospitality
Rahul Shetty is the Managing Director of The Stables and Peninsula Hospitality Group. He has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality sector. He has played a key role in launching and managing hospitality ventures in Dubai and Mumbai, including The Stables, Rodeo Drive, M.I.T.R.O.N, Opa, President Hotel, and Kovalam Restaurant. His interest in equestrian culture and hospitality led to the development of The Stables, which incorporates both Emirati and British elements.
“One core value that runs deep in our family is Atithi Devo Bhava – the belief that every guest should be treated like a god. That principle continues to define how we operate today, from how we train our teams to the kind of experiences we curate,” he said.
He holds a degree in hotel management from Rizvi Hotel School, a Master’s in Hospitality Finance from Les Roches, and a Law degree in Corporate Law from K.C. Law College. He supports ongoing learning, promotes a results-focused work environment, and invests in workforce development to encourage progress.
Outside of work, he spends time reading, listening to music, cooking, and travelling. He remains active in the regional hospitality sector with a focus on business expansion and service delivery.
“Integrity, resilience, and hands-on leadership have also been cornerstones of our family’s journey. No job is too small, and no detail is overlooked. These aren’t just traditions – they’re our competitive edge in an industry that thrives on consistency and care,” he added.
1
M.A. Yusuff Ali
Chairman and Managing Director,
LuLu Group
M.A. Yusuff Ali chairs Abu Dhabi-headquartered LuLu Group International, a global retail conglomerate operating over 240 hypermarkets and supermarkets across the GCC and internationally. Under his leadership, the group generates annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion and employs 73,000 people from 46 nationalities.
A milestone achievement came in late 2024 with the $1.72 billion IPO of LuLu Retail Holdings on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange – the UAE’s largest that year. Ali has served a record four terms on the Board of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, including as Vice Chairman. His expansion strategy has played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s organised retail sector whilst supporting employment and food security.
“I believe the true legacy is not in the number of stores or awards, but in the trust we’ve earned from millions of shoppers and the livelihoods we’ve helped build across the region,” Ali states.
2
Sunny Varkey
Founder and Executive Chairman,
GEMS Education Group
Sunny Varkey has transformed GEMS Education into the largest non-governmental operator of private K-12 schools globally since taking over in 1980. Born in Kerala and relocating to Dubai in 1959, Varkey expanded his parents’ single school into an educational empire now serving approximately 140,000 students from over 150 countries across more than 60 schools in the MENA region alone. His international footprint extends to Singapore, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, Libya, Jordan, the US, and Switzerland.
Beyond business, Varkey established the Varkey Foundation, which created the prestigious $1 million Global Teacher Prize. As a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, he has committed to The Giving Pledge, dedicating a substantial portion of his wealth to philanthropic causes. In 2024, GEMS Education launched its ‘Family First’ initiative aligned with Dubai’s Social Agenda 33, embedding family values throughout its curriculum.
3
Sima Ganwani Ved
Founder and Chairwoman,
Apparel Group
Sima Ganwani Ved has built Apparel Group into a retail powerhouse, managing over 85 prestigious brands across 2,300 stores in 14 countries with a workforce exceeding 27,000. Born in Africa and relocating to Dubai in the 1970s, Ved earned her bachelor’s from King’s College London and an MBA in Business Management.
Her strategic vision has generated estimated revenues of $2 billion in 2023 through multi-million-dollar franchise partnerships. Beyond retail, Ved has mentored her daughters in launching their own ventures – Sarisha with F5 Global and Selina with Nysaa. Her multifaceted career includes writing a newspaper column and hosting “Hi Tea with Sima Ved.” Eva Longoria described Ved’s impact: “When you think about female empowerment…you meet Sima Ganwani Ved and you go like, oh wait a minute; that’s female empowerment, that’s what it looks like!”
4
Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk
Chairman,
Mulk Holdings
Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk transformed his entrepreneurial journey, which began in the UAE in 1982, into a global conglomerate through Mulk Holdings, established in 1995. The Sharjah-based group owns Alubond USA, the world’s largest metal composite brand, with operations across 11 countries reaching 90 markets globally.
The firm’s diversified portfolio spans building materials, plastics, healthcare, and cricket assets through 18 companies under Mulk International. In 2022, the group commenced construction of Zim Cyber City, a $500 million high-tech park in Zimbabwe. A former member of the 1992 UAE World Cup cricket squad, Mulk has leveraged his sporting passion into business through T-Ten Sports Management, which organises several T10 cricket leagues globally.
5
Dr. B.R. Ravi Pillai
Founder and Chairman,
RP Group of Companies
Dr. B.R. Ravi Pillai, from a farming family in Kerala, established RP Group in the 1970s after migrating to Saudi Arabia when his small construction firm in India closed down. Between 1985 and 1990, his workforce expanded to 5,000 employees whilst securing major contracts with petrochemical companies in Al Jubail. By the 1990s, Pillai had expanded across GCC countries, emerging as a leading regional contractor for oil, gas, petrochemical and steel companies.
Today, the conglomerate employs over 100,000 people globally across construction, infrastructure, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and education sectors. The group has established a significant hospitality portfolio including seven hotels across Kerala and the GCC, with ongoing developments including a 200-villa luxury resort in the Maldives and two projects in Dubai worth $1.5 billion.
6
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil
Founder and Chairman,
Burjeel Holdings
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil has transformed a single hospital in Abu Dhabi, established in 2007, into a healthcare powerhouse operating 100 assets across the GCC, including 19 hospitals and 29 medical centres.
The Kerala-born entrepreneur, has driven Burjeel Holdings to revenues of approximately $1.38 billion in 2024, marking a 10.5 per cent year-on-year increase with patient footfall rising 7.5 per cent. Initially backed by his father-in-law, retail magnate M.A. Yusuff Ali, Vayalil has expanded advanced speciality services including oncology, transplants, and molecular diagnostics across the region.
Beyond business growth, he recently pledged AED 4 million to fund cutting-edge osseointegration surgeries for underprivileged amputees. “In the Year of the Community, it is our responsibility to support those who need advanced care and help bring them back to normal life,” Vayalil states.
7
Renuka Jagtiani
Chairwoman and CEO,
Landmark Group
Renuka Jagtiani has steered Landmark Group to become one of the Middle East’s dominant retail forces since joining in 1993, assuming the chairwoman role in 2017. Under her leadership, the conglomerate now operates over 2,200 stores across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, generating annual revenues exceeding $7 billion. With an estimated personal fortune of $5.6 billion, Jagtiani is spearheading a $1 billion investment programme to add 400 new stores by 2027.
Her strategic vision has transformed the business founded by her late husband, Micky Jagtiani, from a single Bahraini baby products shop in 1973 into a multifaceted retail and hospitality empire. Landmark’s portfolio includes regional powerhouse brands Max, Splash, Babyshop, Centrepoint, and Fitness First. Jagtiani has prioritised omnichannel retail development, establishing an enormous privately-owned logistics and distribution hub in the MENA region.
8
Joy Alukkas
Chairman and Managing Director, Joyalukkas Jewellery
Joy Alukkas has built one of the world’s leading jewellery retail empires, managing approximately 160 showrooms across 11 countries with reported revenue of $1.68 billion and net profit of $104 million in FY2023.
His pioneering introduction of organised, large-format retailing in the GCC transformed consumer access to certified gold and diamond jewellery, helping formalise the regional jewellery market. Recently honoured with a Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) by Chitkara University for his contributions to entrepreneurship and philanthropy, Alukkas continues expanding his retail footprint with new showrooms, including a recent opening in Al Mankhool, Dubai.
Beyond business, his philanthropic initiatives include the Joy Homes project, providing housing for those in need across Karnataka.
9
Paras Shahdadpuri
Chairman,
NIKAI Group Of Companies
Paras Shahdadpuri transformed his diplomatic experience into entrepreneurial success after founding Nikai in 1987. The former Indian Foreign Service officer, whose postings included China, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Libya, has built a diversified conglomerate with distribution in over 60 countries, 400+ branded electronics and appliance products, and approximately 60 million global customers.
Beyond business, Shahdadpuri chairs The Electronics Group at Dubai Chambers, serves on the Indian Business and Professional Council board, and is an honorary board member of the Rashid Centre for People of Determination. “My legacy, I believe, is not just in having built a successful business – but in shaping a culture grounded in trust, resilience, and reliability,” Shahdadpuri said. “The most defining moment was my decision to step away from a fulfilling diplomatic career and enter the uncharted waters of entrepreneurship.”
10
Dr. Thumbay Moideen
Founder and President,
Thumbay Group
Dr. Thumbay Moideen established Thumbay Group in 1997, creating the region’s first private academic health system despite having no medical background. The multi-sector enterprise now encompasses Gulf Medical University, a regional network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across more than 110 service points in the GCC. His vision has resulted in the treatment of over 11 million patients and the training of 4,000+ medical graduates from more than 100 nationalities.
“Over the last two and a half decades, I believe the legacy I have built in the Middle East is one of empowerment through education, innovation in healthcare, and inclusive growth,” Moideen said.
His integrated ecosystem spans education, healthcare, research, wellness, and hospitality, serving as a model for the region while supporting workforce development and increasing access to private medical services.
11
Yogesh Mehta
CEO,
Petrochem Middle East
Yogesh Mehta oversees a petrochemical distribution group with a storage and logistics terminal in Jebel Ali and a distribution network spanning over 50 countries. The business moves more than $2 billion worth of chemicals annually, ranking as the largest independent distributor in the Middle East and among the top dozen globally.
Under his guidance, the group has expanded manufacturing capacity, strengthened GCC supply chains, and formalised regional chemical trading while generating local employment through its terminals. Founded in 1995, Petrochem Middle East specialises in the distribution, supply, and storage of petrochemical products including solvents, chemicals, and lubricants.
With over 30 years of industry expertise, Mehta has positioned the company as a trusted partner serving sectors from automotive to pharmaceuticals, emphasising quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation.
12
Rizwan Sajan
Chairman and Founder,
Danube Group
Rizwan Sajan leads a diversified conglomerate with a presence in nine countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and India.
The group operates over 25,000 products across building materials, home décor, and real estate sectors. Danube Properties had launched 34 projects with over 21,000 residential units, including the 100+ floor towers BAYZ101 and BAYZ102 in 2024. The company oversees 15 million square feet of sellable area valued at over $7.1 billion, with 18 projects delivered and 16 under construction.
A notable achievement was the completion of the Opalz project five months ahead of schedule in April 2025. Sajan’s leadership has earned him recognition among some of the world’s most prestigious business power lists.
13
Ashok Kanna
CEO,
Al Tayer Motors
Ashok Khanna oversees Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s exclusive distributor for brands including Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, and Maserati. With the organisation since 1990, Khanna has expanded the company’s footprint with new facilities and enhanced customer service offerings. Al Tayer Motors has been recognised for exceptional performance, winning multiple awards from Ford Motor Company, and is listed by LinkedIn among the top 15 groups to work for in the UAE. The company focuses on providing industry-leading digital customer experiences with full e-commerce capabilities.
Khanna’s influence extends globally through roles as Chairman of Ford Middle East Strategic Council and Vice President of Ford Trucks International Markets Council.
“The UAE is a true meritocracy and greatly rewards hardworking people dedicated towards achieving their goals,” said Khanna.
14
Zubin Karkaria
Founder and CEO,
VFS Global
Zubin Karkaria founded VFS Global, a leading outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With more than 30 years in the travel and tourism business, Karkaria pioneered the outsourced visa services industry in the early 2000s, beginning with a project at the U.S. Embassy in Mumbai.
The company now works with 69 client governments and operates over 3,600 visa centres in 158 countries, managing visa and passport application processing for millions of applicants annually. Karkaria serves on the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council and was appointed to India’s National Tourism Advisory Council in June 2023.
“What started as a local solution in India has grown into a global organisation that serves millions of people, supports secure border management, and contributes meaningfully to global mobility,” said Karkaria.
15
PNC Menon
Founder,
Sobha Group
PNC Menon heads a multinational real estate and construction group with diversified interests spanning residential, commercial, and integrated townships. Originating from an interior decoration business started in 1976 in Oman, the group expanded significantly across the GCC and India. Named after his wife, Sobha recorded a 50 per cent year-on-year sales growth of $6.3 billion in 2024. The company’s portfolio includes Sobha Elwood, Sobha Orbis, and Sobha Solis, alongside signature developments like the $5 billion Sobha Hartland in MBR City.
The group’s first island, Sobha Siniya Island, launched in Q3 2024 and set for completion in 2028, sold 2,140 units in five months, accounting for 21.7 per cent of 2024 sales. With a net worth of $3.6 billion as of March 2025, Menon has pledged 50 per cent of his wealth to charity through the “Giving Pledge.
16
Firoz Merchant
Founder and Chairman,
Pure Gold Group
Firoz Merchant founded Pure Gold Group in 1989, transforming it from a small gold trading business in Dubai’s Deira district into a multinational conglomerate. The group now operates over 120 retail outlets across 10 countries, employing approximately 3,500 people. Growing up in Mumbai, Merchant dropped out of school and later discovered his entrepreneurial path during a honeymoon visit to Dubai’s Gold Souq at age 22.
Today, Pure Gold has expanded beyond jewellery retail into manufacturing, with facilities in China and India, and has diversified into real estate. Known for both business acumen and philanthropy, Merchant has funded medical treatments for those in need and paid off the debts of hundreds of UAE prisoners, arranging airfares for their safe return home.
17
Mohan Valrani
Co-founder and Managing Director,
Al Shirawi Group
Mohan Valrani co-founded Al Shirawi Group in 1971 with Abdulla Al Shirawi, transforming it from a trading company into one of the UAE’s largest privately owned industrial conglomerates. Arriving in Dubai in 1966 with just $10 to his name, Valrani built a group that now encompasses over 30 companies across sectors including manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and education, employing more than 10,000 people.
The group expanded into printing with Emirates Printing Press (1974), diversified with Al Shirawi Equipment (1976), and became the sole distributors for SCANIA trucks in Dubai by 1981. In education, Valrani founded Arcadia in 2014, opening its first school in 2016 and a high school in 2020. By January 2025, the K-12 education venture crossed 3,000 students in enrollment.
18
Adeeb Ahamed
Managing Director,
LuLu Financial Holdings
Adeeb Ahamed founded LuLu Financial Holdings in 2009, developing it into a leading financial services provider with a network of over 360 centres worldwide across the GCC, India, and APAC regions. The company manages over $10 billion in annual transactions, offering services in remittances, foreign exchange, and digital financial solutions.
Beyond finance, Ahamed leads Twenty14 Holdings, an investment firm with a portfolio of luxury hospitality properties including the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London and the Pullman Downtown Dubai. A graduate of Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, he actively contributes to global economic discourse through platforms like the World Economic Forum. Ahamed holds several leadership positions, including Chair of FICCI’s Middle East Council and Board Member of the UAE International Investors Council.
19
Sunil John
Founder of ASDA’A BCW (now Burson)/ currently Senior Advisor MENA at Stagwell
Sunil John, a pioneer of the Middle East’s public relations industry with nearly 30 years of experience, now serves as Senior Advisor for MENA at Stagwell. In 2000, he founded ASDA’A BCW, which grew into the benchmark PR consultancy in the Arab world before WPP Group acquired a majority stake in 2008 and completed its acquisition in May 2023.
Since joining Stagwell in September 2024, John has led regional operations focusing on growth, strategic acquisitions, and fostering collaboration among agencies. He introduced Forsman & Bodenfors to MENA markets and guided Assembly Global to nearly 50 per cent revenue growth in both 2023 and 2024. John’s industry recognition includes the Outstanding Individual Achievement SABRE Award (2014) and Best PR Professional in the Middle East (2020, 2023). His Arab Youth Survey, launched in 2008, remains one of the most widely cited sources of regional public opinion.
20
Dr Adnan Chilwan
Group CEO,
Dubai Islamic Bank
Dr. Adnan Chilwan has led Dubai Islamic Bank since July 2013, steering it to become the UAE’s largest Islamic bank with assets exceeding $87.9 billion.
In the first half of 2024, DIB reported a net profit of $920 million while employing more than 9,000 people. Under his leadership, the bank led a landmark $3.25 billion financing transaction for GEMS Education in July 2024.
With a career spanning nearly three decades across both conventional and Islamic banking, Chilwan has been instrumental in evolving Islamic finance into a globally recognised system. He serves as Chairman of DIB Bank Kenya Ltd and sits on the boards of Deyaar Development and the Liquidity Management Centre in Bahrain. Chilwan holds a PhD and MBA in Marketing and is a Certified Islamic Banker (CeIB).
21
Ramesh Prabhakar
Vice Chairman and Managing Partner,
Rivoli Group
Ramesh Prabhakar co-founded Rivoli Group in 1985 and now serves as Vice-Chairman and Managing Partner of the Dubai-headquartered luxury retailer. Starting with a single store specialising in high-end watches, he has expanded the group to over 200 stores across the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. Rivoli represents more than 100 international brands in watches, eyewear, leather goods and writing instruments, employing approximately 1,600 staff.
The world’s largest watch company, Swatch, is a shareholder in the group. Under Prabhakar’s leadership, Rivoli has launched its Rivoli Vision ophthalmic concept and strengthened omnichannel retail strategies. The group also manages travel retail operations in leading airports and on-board airlines.
Rivoli’s portfolio includes premium brands such as Longines, Balmain, Gucci, Dior, Montblanc, and Swarovski, establishing it as a leader in luxury lifestyle retail across the Middle East.
22
K.P. Basheer
Chairman,
Western International Group
K.P. Basheer chairs a diversified consumer-goods and retail conglomerate with operations in 90+ countries and over 35,000 employees. Its flagship brands include Geepas electronics and Nesto hypermarkets – now operating 140+ stores across the GCC and India. The group also runs 150 value-retail superstores under the Mark & Save banner.
Under his leadership, Western International Group has strengthened regional retail supply chains, launched e-commerce and value-retail concepts, and created substantial employment across the Middle East. Basheer’s strategic vision has established the group as a significant player in the region’s retail sector, offering diverse product lines while focusing on value and accessibility for consumers across multiple markets.
23
Tariq Chauhan
Co-founder and Vice Chairman,
EFS facilities
Tariq Chauhan co-founded EFS Facilities Services Group in 2010 and serves as Vice-Chairman, also leading its Saudi arm as CEO. He has grown the business from a $100 million enterprise to a global facilities-management firm with over $2 billion in contracts across 27 countries and approximately 30,000 employees.
Under his direction, EFS has adopted a “People First” leadership model, expanded in the GCC, South Asia, Africa and Turkey, and received multiple industry awards. In Q1 2024, EFS secured over $100 million worth of facilities management contracts, adding to the $400 million contracts secured in 2023. He holds roles on the boards of the UAE chapter of the UAE-India Business Council and Emerge, a European Edtech specialist fund.
24
Ajay Bhatia
Chairman at Bhatia General Contracting & Founder and CEO at SOL
Properties Development
Ajay Bhatia serves as Chairman of Bhatia General Contracting and Founder & CEO of SOL Properties. A civil engineering graduate from United States International University in California, Bhatia has overseen the delivery of more than 250 projects valued at over $2.23 billion across his 50-year career in UAE construction. BGCC’s achievements include a AED 529 million contract for Meydan’s Naya at District One project, delivering 1,050 villas in Al Khawaneej under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and developing the 120,000 sqm Dubai Waterfront Market.
Founded in 2004, SOL Properties has delivered premium developments including Fairmont Residences Solara Tower, Ocean House on Palm Jumeirah, and Hillside Villas in Jumeirah Golf Estates. In hospitality, the group developed The Dubai Edition Hotel Downtown Dubai and Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah.
“I hope my journey serves as a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and adaptability.”
25
Amit Kaushal
Group CEO,
Dubai Holdings
Amit Kaushal has led Dubai Holding since February 2018, overseeing the integration of Meraas, DXB Entertainments, Nakheel and Meydan into the group and the $584 million Dubai Residential REIT IPO in May 2025 – the GCC’s first pure-play residential REIT. Under his leadership, Dubai Holding successfully listed TECOM Group PJSC and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC on the Dubai Financial Market in 2022.
The group has expanded investments to over 30 countries, made strategic stake acquisitions in Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD, and formed partnerships with entities including Nord Anglia Education, Brookfield Asset Management, and Aldar Properties. Kaushal has expanded the group’s luxury hospitality portfolio with acquisitions in France, Switzerland, Italy and the Maldives. Before joining Dubai Holding, he gained over a decade of experience with Goldman Sachs, UBS and Deutsche Bank.