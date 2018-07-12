Ayana Holding: Venture meets impact

Brand View: Established and headquartered in the UAE, Ayana Holding is an internationally recognised organisation that encompasses a diverse gamut of business activities

Ayana Holding has grown their local and global portfolio of companies by partnering with thriving organisations and propelling them to the next stage of growth.

As the parent organisation of 20 different companies, and growing, Ayana Holding plays an active role in expanding their local and global footprint to drive long-term success and maximise the value of each venture they join forces with.

The firm’s family of companies encompass a diverse range of activities across real estate investment and development, architectural design and master planning, interior design and furnishing, marketing and strategy, IT, hospitality management advisory as well as technology and start-ups.

Ayana Holding was established in 2014 by Abdulla Bin Lahej and Hamid Kerayechian, senior industry players with expertise across multiple geographies in real estate and development.

The founders have built the company from a blueprint of their decades of collective strategic and operational expertise gained from their tenure with Dubai’s major developers.

Bin Lahej, chairman and founding partner, has an integral part in leading the firm’s tactical path and ongoing processes. His 21-year career in the region has contributed to Dubai’s exceptionally diverse and successful commercial and leisure expansion, placing it on the global map as a leader in innovation and quality.

Since 1997, Bin Lahej has played an instrumental role in the success of key developments across Dubai. During his time as Group CEO of Emaar Properties followed by his role as Group CEO of Dubai Properties, his fundamental positions have contributed to many of Dubai’s renowned landmarks and communities, such as Downtown Dubai where the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are situated, Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Arabian Ranches.

Hamid Kerayechian, CEO and founding partner, is the force behind the strategic direction and ongoing operations for Ayana Holding.

With a keen eye for detail and the know-how to make precise and calculated selections when deciding to take a new partner under his wing, Kerayechian’s vision is for Ayana Holding to become an internationally renowned player in the real estate industry, with a goal to have a collection of 50 thriving partner companies by 2020.

With a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, Kerayechian has served with some of the world’s most influential organisations over the past 17 years in the luxury development space. He infuses Ayana Holding with confidence, integrity and resourcefulness, executing new ventures with vigor and persistence, yet embracing an eccentric, unconventional and dynamic business model.

Thanks to his solid emphasis on developing strong, vertical business fundamentals, Ayana Holding continues to reach new heights, with rapid year-on-year growth since inception.

Ayana Holding’s partner companies include VX Studio, Opaal Interiors, Alt Tech, Brand Capital, Detay, Houm, Nioum, Retail Boutique, Siren, Aquila Hospitality, Wrkbay and Cloud No. 9. For more information: ayanaholding.com.

