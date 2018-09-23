Revealed: Dubai's most affordable eco-friendly properties

Dubai South District is the most affordable ‘green’ community in the city, with average annual rent for a two-bedroom apartment totaling AED66,000, according to a report by classifieds website Dubizzle Property, which reveals prices for Dubai’s top eco-friendly communities.

The high-tech communities boast sustainable initiatives such as LED lamps, motion sensors that trigger street and building lights, as well as automatic temperature regulators

Dubai South District is the most affordable ‘green’ community in the city, with average annual rent for a two-bedroom apartment totaling AED66,000, according to a report by classifieds website Dubizzle Property, which reveals prices for Dubai’s top eco-friendly communities.

For those looking to buy, the community is also the most affordable for sustainable living, with the average two-bedroom apartment priced at AED910,000 and the average three-bedroom apartment priced at AED1.6 million.

Villa options available in Dubai South include a two-bedroom villa at an average of AED910,000, followed by a three bedroom at AED1.5m and four bedroom at AED2m. The urban district will be home to them much-awaited Expo 2020.

Dubai South is followed by Dubai Silicon Oasis, where rent is AED73,000 on average. It also offers the most affordable options for those looking to rent a villa. Options with two bedrooms are available for AED84,000, while three bedroom and four-bedroom villas are priced at AED160,000 and AED165,000 respectively.

As for Dubai Silicon Oasis’ options for buyers, they include two-bedroom apartments at an average of AED915,000 and three-bedroom apartments at AED1.2m. Three-bedroom villas are priced at an average AED2.9m, while four and five-bedroom properties are AED3.3m and AED3.8m respectively.

Video of Why did Aldar spin off its property investment arm

The high-tech community has a number of sustainable initiatives including LED lamps, motion sensors that trigger street and building lights, as well as automatic temperature regulators.

In addition, the first net-zero energy development in the UAE, Dubai Sustainable City, offers three-bedroom villa rentals at AED190,000 on average, as well as four-bedroom villas at AED210,000 annually. The community boasts waste water recycling, segregated drainage for greywater and blackwater and biking and jogging trails for residents.

For buyers, three-bedroom villas are available for AED3m, while four-bedroom villas average AED3.3m. The community features 11 natural ‘bio-dome’ greenhouses, an organic farm and individual garden farms for local food production.

“We encourage residents to consider [green community] options when looking for property in order to contribute to an eco-friendlier future for our communities,” said Samer Abdin, General Manager at Dubizzle Property.