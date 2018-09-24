Emaar Development announces new CEO

Emaar Development has appointed Bader Saeed Hareb its new chief executive officer, the company has disclosed in a filing with the Dubai Financial Market.

Real estate subsidiary of Emaar Properties names Bader Saeed Hareb new CEO less than 12 months after appointing last one

Hareb replaces Chris O’Donnell “effective immediately” according to the statement.

The former Dubai Healthcare City CEO joined Emaar in 2017 as executive director.

His term at Emaar Properties’ real estate development subsidiary comes less than 12 months after O’Donnell was appointed CEO in November 2017.

Emaar Developments is the build to sell arm of Emaar Properties, responsible for master-planned communities including Downtown Dubai, Arabian Ranches, and the upcoming Dubai Creek Harbour.