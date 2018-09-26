Emaar appoints architect for new Dubai residential project

SSH says the Grande Tower will be a 'significant addition' to the Downtown Dubai skyline

Emaar has appointed SSH to carry out full architecture services on a major new residential project in Downtown Dubai.

The Grande Tower will be located near the Dubai Opera and comprises a promenade level below a 78-storey tower accommodating retail, amenities and 866 luxury apartments, SSH said in a statement.

“The tower will be a significant addition to the Downtown Dubai skyline and will become a contributing and symbolic landmark in the development of the Opera District,” said Michael Byron, resident director – UAE, at SSH.

“SSH is extremely honoured to once again be working alongside Emaar in delivering a project that will exemplify a luxurious setting for contemporary living and offer premium experiences for residents and guests alike.”

He said the design’s curved footprint embraces the fountain lake and mimics the organic sweeping lines of the existing landscape.

The podium’s upper level is to include a swimming pool and expansive deck to benefit from spectacular Dubai Fountain views, he added.

