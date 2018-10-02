Arada reveals final masterplan of Central Hub for $6.8bn mega project

The Central Hub design by Zaha Hadid Architects - conceptualising the first moment a water droplet strikes the earth’s surface - will feature green space and water features.

UAE developer said central area will be fully walkable year-round thanks to building design

UAE developer Arada has unveiled the design for the focal point of its $6.8bn Aljada development in Sharjah.

The 1.9 million sq ft space – equivalent to the size of 25 football fields – will feature a public square at its centre, where its anticipated that large community gatherings like New Year’s Eve and National Day celebrations will take place.

The area will be fully walkable year–round thanks to the array of elliptical buildings that are designed to channel prevailing winds into public spaces and courtyards to aid natural cooling during the hot summer months.

The car-free zone will also include a showpiece water feature as well as dining outlets and cafes built around a waterfront setting.

In addition, a circular walkway will allow residents and visitors to Aljada to explore the complex, which will include a large landscaped community park that will be home to thousands of specially selected trees and plants.

Work on the first phase of the Central Hub – which will include Arada’s state-of-the-art sales centre, an outdoor cinema space, a food truck village, skate park and other family-friendly facilities – has already begun and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2019. Arada is on track to complete the entire complex by 2022.

“Our plan has always been to build extraordinary, engaging and life-changing communities,” Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada.

“That is reflected in the bold final design of the Central Hub, which will soon be a new focal point not just for Aljada, but for the whole of Sharjah and the rest of the UAE as well. We are working on putting together some incredible new partnerships for the Central Hub, and we will be announcing these in the coming months.”

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice chairman of Arada, added: “Sustainability is absolutely central to Arada’s vision, and that has been reflected in the Central Hub’s final design. We are working hard to protect and encourage local native species, as well as making the most of our natural environment. We’re also doing this in a way that is cost-efficient and leaves as small an impact on the planet as possible.”

In April, Arada also announced the launch of East Village, a 15-building creative community targeting the younger generation, which constitutes Phase 2 of Aljada. Also in April, Arada signed a management agreement with Emaar Hospitality Group to bring three new hotels, The Address Aljada Sharjah, Vida Aljada Sharjah and Rove Aljada to the megaproject.

In January, the developer also confirmed that the global engineering giant Jacobs had won a key contract to design the infrastructure for the project.