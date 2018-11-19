UK property asking prices in first price drop since 2011

In Greater London, asking prices fell 2.4 percent annually to 614,271 pounds. Homes located within Transport for London’s Zone 1, the centre of the city, fell the most with a 6.9 percent retreat on the year to an average of 1.3 million pounds.

The property market in Britain is weakening after a three-decade boom in which price growth vastly outstripped wage gains.

UK asking prices fell from a year earlier for the first time since 2011, led by declines in London and among the most expensive properties.

Asking prices slipped 0.2 percent to 302,023 pounds ($387,000), according to Rightmove. Prices were 1.7 percent lower compared with October, the biggest drop for the month since 2012, the property website said on Monday.

The uncertainty around the outlook for the UK’s divorce from the European Union is also making buyers more cautious and prompting sellers to be less ambitious with asking prices.

“New sellers and their agents are reacting to market forces axnd lowering their pricing aspirations by more and sooner than usual,” said Miles Shipside, a director and housing market analyst at Rightmove.

“Stretched buyer affordability and the cooling markets in the south and in upper price brackets have combined with the ongoing political uncertainty to change pricing optimism into pricing realism.”

The declines aren’t as dramatic further from the centre, where average prices are lower. Values in the outer-most Zone 6 actually rose 3.1 percent from a year ago.

Rightmove’s data is compiled from 123,536 asking prices of properties put on sale by agents across the country from Oct. 7 to Nov. 10.