Eagle Hills to unveil premium lifestyle project in Sharjah

Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and UAE developer Eagle Hills, will unveil premium lifestyle offerings at Maryam Island.

The development will be showcased during the upcoming Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 on December 10-11 at the Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre.

Stretched across 460,000 sqm, it features residential apartments and four and five-star hotels that overlook the Arabian Gulf and the northern emirate’s downtown skyline. It also houses retail outlets, waterfront restaurants, a fitness club, spa, swimming pool, and children’s play area.

The Sharjah FDI Forum 2018, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to explore innovative solutions and technologies that could boost the emirate’s competitiveness.

Eagle Hills said it is committed to raising Sharjah’s property investment profile and attract local, regional and international investors.

Eagle Hills Sharjah is currently developing three major projects in the emirate, including Maryam Island, Kalba Waterfront and Palace Al Khan.