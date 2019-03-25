Market demand sees Sobha launch second tower at Creek Vistas

The newly launched Creek Vistas Tower B will consist of 390 units comprising one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 493 to 899 sq ft.

Sobha Realty has launched the second building of its twin-tower residential development Creek Vistas at Sobha Hartland in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

The developer said the move is in response to market demand after project’s first tower sold out shortly after its launch.

Creek Vistas is part of the Sobha Hartland community - an eight million sq ft development of luxury apartments, villas and townhouses.

The newly launched Creek Vistas Tower B will consist of 390 units comprising one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 493 to 899 sq ft. Following an east-west orientation of the tower, the 28-floor towers will rest on a two-level podium.

Each unit will include a balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, central air conditioning, smart home automation, and premium fixtures and finishes. Select apartments will also include a study.

The residential twin towers are set for completion in Q3 2021.

Apartments at Tower B are available from AED820,000, with a 5% deposit on booking, followed by five percent payments every three months until September 2021 and pay the remainder upon completion.

Sobha is the second developer in recent weeks to buck the current trend of a softening Dubai property market. Emaar announced last week that its revenue from villa sales jumped 90% last year to $2.13 billion, the biggest increase across its property segments.

Dubai home prices and rents have dropped by as much as a third since peaking in 2014.