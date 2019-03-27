Dubai off-plan property deals account over half of 2019 transactions

Developers are increasingly devising unique payment plans to attract this target clientele and clear the majority of stock in their inventory.

Property Finder said prices in Dubai's secondary market continue to be more attractive and affordable

Off-plan properties accounted for 55 percent of Dubai market transactions in the first 2 months of 2019 while secondary market deals made up the remaining 45 percent, according to Property Finder research.

According to Property Finder, the findings – which vastly differ from earlier cycles in which off-plan sales dominated – suggests that Dubai is no longer a purely investor-driven market.

In terms of volume, 3,069 off-plan homes exchanged hands while 2,463 secondary market deals were clinched in January and February 2019, the research shows.

Robust activity in the secondary market denotes that end-users are still active and purchasing homes in Dubai.

Payment plans

The statistics also show that, compared to the first two months of 2018, off-plan property transactions have declined by 7.8 percent this year.

"In 2018, we saw more of a balance between secondary and off-plan sales transactions and that trend appears to be continuing into 2019. Prices in the secondary market continue to be more attractive and affordable, while sellers have been much more motivated, one reason due to their competition with off-plan, ready stock," said Lynnette Abad, director of research and data, Property Finder.

Secondary market transactions in January and February 2019 are down only by a marginal 1.4 percent in a year-on-year comparison.

For apartments, the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and International City accounted for the most secondary market transactions in the first two months, while Dubai Hills Estate, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons) took the lion's share of off-plan deals.

For villas and townhouses, Dubai South, Arabian Ranches 2 and Dubai Hills Estate contributed to the bulk of off-plan transactions while Arabian Ranches, The Springs and Al Furjan accounted for most secondary market deals.