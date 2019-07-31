Widening the reach for buyers at Nationwide Middle East Properties

Brand View: Nationwide Middle East Properties has established a diverse client base in the UAE region and created long-term relationships banks, developers and investors

The journey of Nationwide Middle East Properties in the UAE real estate market has been sensational. We have participated in the country’s modernisation and rebuilding process since 2007; gaining the right expertise in the real estate market to finally establish in 2011.

During this time period, we’ve witnessed many market cycles - now the UAE economy has emerged as one of the leading economies of the world.

Nationwide’s endeavour is to widen the reach for property buyers, sellers, and investors in the real estate world. We don’t just act as real estate brokers; we strive to be the complete real estate solution.

Our vision is to change the notion of ‘real estate brokers’ by providing a comprehensive solution throughout the real estate lifecycle; implementing the right procedures and systems, property sales, leasing and management and many other services provided by Nationwide that will make every transaction easier and hassle free to better serve our clients in the property market.

Our mission is to provide professional, informative, and dedicated service in the industry and to offer our clients the Nationwide’s corporate culture, characterised by the ability to adapt quickly to our customer needs and requirements.

Our professional team has established a diverse client base in the UAE region and created long-term relationships with major international and local banks, master and secondary developers, large financial houses, and private and public investors; this positions our company in the forefront with a strong ability to advise and assist clients towards success.

With the Expo 2020 win, UAE has entered a new phase of evolution in the real estate sector. The Nationwide Middle East Properties have sworn to be committed towards increasing awareness and having transparent information exchange in the property market.

We place our customers first, deliver excellent customer service, and offer a comprehensive range of property-related services. We are confident that we will secure our market share as the leading UAE real estate firm and continue meeting the needs and requirements of our clients.

Ameen Alqudsi is CEO, Nationwide Middle East Properties

