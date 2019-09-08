Dubai's Danube Properties launches Kerala office to boost sales

Danube Properties has launched operations in the Indian state of Kerala by opening a sales and marketing office in Kochi, the company has announced.

The office is the firm’s third in India, following the launch of operations in Mumbai in 2016 and Delhi in 2017.

“Indian nationals – including non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in the Gulf countries – are a major source of investment in to Dubai’s real estate,” said Daube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan.

“Their growing purchasing power is helping developers to sell properties and complete projects, and that is the reason of the launch of our sales and marketing office in Kochi. We definitely want to come closer to our target audience and provide the best assured deal.”

In 2018, Indian investors accumulated 31 foreign direct investment projects in Dubai, worth a total of AED 3.71 billion.

Statistics from the Dubai Land Department show that Indian nationals form the largest investor group in Dubai real estate, having bought properties worth AED 94.45 billion between 2013 and 2016.

“We have a well-balanced portfolio of property buyers from 93 nationalities,” said Atif Rahman, director and partner of Danube Properties. “A large number of our buyers come from ouside the UAE, including China, India, Europe and Africa.

“Their presence has, over the decades, strengthened the bond between the two countries,” he added.

The opening of the Kochi office comes two weeks after Danube Properties launched Wavez Residence, its latest project located in Dubai’s Liwan area.