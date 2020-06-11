Nakheel reports increase in demand for villas in Q2 with $60m in sales

Dubai property developer Nakheel reported an increase in demand for villas in Q2, with sales worth AED223 million ($60m) in the last three months.

Included in the sales during Q2 were 70 villas with a value of AED170 million at Nad Al Sheba. Nakheel said 70% of properties in the development are now sold.

The developer also sold 20 villas in Al Furjan worth AED53 million, making it 95% of the 400-plus villas in the development now sold.

"With a growing number of end-users among our customers, it’s clear that buyers are committing long term to the real estate sector with a home to call their own," said Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel

"Remote working, home schooling and earlier restrictions on movement have resulted in people spending most of their time at home – with many rethinking their living arrangements and realising that they could do with more space to work and play. This, combined with competitive deals and our new virtual sales tool, has led to strong demand for family villas with extra rooms and private gardens at some of our most prestigious communities," he added.