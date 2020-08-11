Saudi Arabia VAT hike to shift demand to affordable housing segment

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector remained soft in the second quarter of 2020, as the pandemic resulted in lockdown and movement restrictions, but industry experts believe the sector will bounce back in 2021, with an uptick in demand expected in the kingdom's affordable housing sector.

“As a result of Covid-19 and the lockdowns which ensued in an attempt to curb the spread of the pandemic, activity and performances has softened across most segments of Saudi Arabia’s real estate market,” Taimur Khan, associate partner at Knight Frank told Arabian Business.

According to a mid-year review report by JLL, the residential market in Saudi Arabia, however, showed a positive trend with the delivery of several projects across major cities.

However, with a threefold hike in VAT from 5 to 15 percent, the sector will witness delay in handovers in the short to medium term. This, according to JLL, will mostly be due to the impact of VAT hike that will result in increase in the cost of residential developments and sale prices.

VAT hike

Khan believes that “the hike in VAT is likely to add to the challenging market conditions that both end-users and developers are facing in Saudi Arabia’s real estate market”.

He added: “From a developer perspective we are likely to see this increase in VAT put pressure on cash flows, however, this is likely to be a short term challenge given that eventually this cost will be recoverable.

“Despite these challenges we anticipate that developers will continue to execute projects across all sectors, however in an attempt to stimulate demand and recover costs, we may see the introduction of more end-user favourable incentives from developers.”

Khan explained that the transaction volumes in the residential market decreased by 30 percent in the 12 months to Q2 2020, whilst the total value of real estate transactions dropped by 2 percent over the same period.

He said: “Average sales prices decreased marginally across most cities, although certain segments of the market such as apartments in Jeddah and the Dammam Metropolitan Area (DMA) and villas in Riyadh bucked this trend, albeit relatively marginally.”

Consumer spending

The VAT hike could have an impact on consumer spending patterns within the real estate sector, especially the residential segment in the kingdom.

However, in order to counter this impact, the country’s Minister of Housing announced that first time home buyers who pay $226,662.79 (SAR850,000) or less for the property will not be subject to VAT. This will help stimulate demand for the affordable housing segment in Saudi Arabia.

Bilal Siddiqui, associate director at Colliers International-KSA told Arabian Business that a lot of developers in the country have now been focusing on the affordable housing segment.

"One of the important things is local national first time buyers are exempt from VAT for units priced under SAR850,000. So this doesn’t really impact residential buyers from that perspective and anything more than SAR850,000, the VAT will only be applicable on the increase. And if we look at that segment, it is much better to vision the cost of additional VAT hence they are better positioned to absorb this," Siddiqui said.

Land prices

The three-fold VAT hike is expected to potentially drive land prices down from their current inflated levels, and Dana Salbak, head of research for JLL Mena said that if developers were unable to buy land at current rates, the market would balance itself at lower levels of land pricing.

“Ironically, an increased tax could therefore actually benefit developers by reducing their overall cost of development,” added Salbak.

Khan, on the other hand, said that the market was likely to witness softened land values, which could help developers “pare back some of the loss in profitability in the long run”.

For a project, land prices are among the several other factors that it depends on including the project’s location and other costs such as construction, developer fee as well as labour cost. “Before the land [prices] had appreciated highly, but if we look at today, we have the option of reducing them. Land prices will be affected by VAT and some people might also have to compromise, but it will not be the main factor determining a project’s success,” said Siddiqui.

Office sector

According to Knight Frank, in Jeddah and DMA average Grade A office rents fell by 8.1 percent and 8.5 percent respectively, while the vacancy rate in both markets increased by 4 percentage points in the 12 months to Q2 2020.

Meanwhile, Riyadh’s office market outperformed all the other markets, with Grade A rents softening marginally by 0.4 percent, whilst the vacancy rate decreased by 4 percentage points.

However, Siddiqui said that the office market did not witness a significant impact, mainly because most companies continue to use the same premises and some of the office buildings would receive concessions for a month or two.

He pointed out that companies are looking at “changing the style of the office”, but this will be in the long run as the capex involved in doing so is high.

A better year

Despite the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, experts are positive that the industry will bounce back and 2021 would be “a better year”.

According to Siddiqui, the fundamentals in the Saudi Arabia market are very strong. “In any economic movement, whether you pressure the supply or the sector, immediately when we return to normal, the recovery is very much under control.”

Unlike Dubai, where oversupply still poses a challenge for developers in the market, Saudi Arabia enjoys a demand-supply balance.

Developers in the kingdom are “more cautious”, according to Siddiqui, and they have been studying the developments “very carefully” before coming to the market.

“The way the economy and population [in Saudi Arabia] is growing there is still demand for a lot of projects and a need for more developers and more developments in the immediate short to medium term,” added Siddiqui.