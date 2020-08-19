We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Gavin Gibbon

  1. Home
  2. Property
Wed 19 Aug 2020 09:31 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Gavin Gibbon

Union Properties looks to list three subsidiaries

Union Properties had accumulated losses of $626m at the end of June this year

Union Properties looks to list three subsidiaries

Earlier this month, Union Properties reached an agreement with Emirates NBD to restructure an outstanding AED946m ($258m) debt with the bank.


Union Properties has announced plans to list three of its subsidiary companies on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

In a statement to DFM, the Dubai-based developer behind the vast Motor City project, revealed it is looking to convert the legal form of facilities management company ServeU, interior fitout company FitOut, and the Dubai Autodrome, motorsports and entertainment facility, into private joint stock companies.

It comes as the company develops a plan to deal with accumulated losses, which stood at AED2.3 billion ($626m) at the end of June this year. The plan will be presented to the Securities and Commodities Authority and shareholders.

The developer said that “in order to enhance its financial position and diversify its sources of income” it is currently looking at “suitable investment opportunities” in various sectors, including health and hospitality.

Earlier this month, Union Properties reached an agreement with Emirates NBD to restructure an outstanding AED946m ($258m) debt with the bank.

The developer also revealed plans to launch its new 2.9m square foot Motor City Hills project.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest real estate news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Gavin Gibbon

Read next

Video: Aldar CEO sees pent-up demand for Abu Dhabi properties

Dubai property market heads for two difficult years, Damac says

Aldar Properties reports Q2 profit increase on higher revenue