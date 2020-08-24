Revealed: the most popular area of Dubai to buy apartments

Town Square has become one of the most popular communities to buy apartments across Dubai.

According to the latest figures released from Property Monitor, the development witnessed 195 transactions over the past month, propelling it from number 17 in July 2019, to the number one spot for August.

The figures were almost double the number of transactions in Dubai Marina (98), which was the second most popular; followed by Jumeirah Village Circle (58); Downtown Burj Khalifa (53); and Dubai Sports City (45).

In terms of off-plan apartments, there were 108 transactions in JVC, followed by 104 in Dubai Creek Harbour, 78 in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, 32 in International City and 31 in Business Bay.

As far as villas were concerned, Nad Al Sheba, at 46 transactions, was the most popular community; while with 21 transactions, Dubai South (Dubai World Central) was the most popular area for off-plan sales for August.