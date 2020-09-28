Luxury Hyde Park properties lure Gulf investors as London retains appeal

London-based property investment firm Almacantar has seen a 153 percent increase in Middle East enquiries, compared to the same period last year, despite travel restrictions and continued global uncertainties.

The company, which specialises in high profile developments in central London, said most of the new enquiries had been directed towards The Bryanston, Hyde Park – the tallest residential building overlooking the royal park.

The Bryanston includes 54 apartments arranged over 18 storeys and is designed by renowned architect, Rafael Vinoly – marking his first luxury residential building in the UK.

Henry Faun, head of London International Project Marketing at Knight Frank Middle East, said: “During lockdown, we observed a surge in Middle Eastern enquiries for residential properties in London. The majority of these enquiries were for second homes in close proximity to central London’s parks and developments with on-site facilities."

Faun added: “Throughout the Gulf, there is increasing pent up demand to travel to the UK when travel restrictions ease. This will focus on both family holidays and property inspections. Families from the Gulf who would have traditionally visited briefly several times per year, may now prefer to stay for one longer visit over several weeks or months.”

New research from Knight Frank revealed that globally, on average, a park-adjacent property commands a price premium of 18 percent while a park-view commands a 34 percent uplift on average across cities - although this figure is highest in London, where the view over a park can add up to 75 percent to the value of the property.

Kathrin Hersel, property director at Almancater, told Arabian Business that 20 percent of The Bryanston apartments had already been sold ahead of the building’s launch next year to both British and international buyers.

“It’s clear that people – including Middle Eastern buyers – have refocused on what they want for their life amid the pandemic,” she said. “London is still an amazing place to live and the focus at The Bryanston is on wellbeing, with lots of green space, amazing onsite facilities, a spa and gym.”

She added that The Bryanston had seen increased interest specifically from Dubai, Saudi Arabian, Kuwaiti and Omani buyers.

London is attracting Middle Eastern buyers who are looking for a second home to diversify their investments, according to experts.

UK property site Rightmove recorded more than £37 billion ($49 billion) of property sales between July 12 and August 8 – the highest ever agreed in a month since it began tracking the housing market more than a decade ago.

“The London market has seen increased interest from UAE buyers,” Stan Ennor-Glynn, head of international residential sales at property firm Savills Middle East told Arabian Business.

“Given the huge effect of coronavirus on the UAE’s tourism industry and the weak oil price, locals are diversifying their investments into safe places around the world – and London is top of that list,” he said.

In an additional boon for global buyers, the UK government has lifted the threshold at which people start paying stamp duty for residential property from £125,000 to £500,000.