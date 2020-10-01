Developer agrees to sell $108m stake in Dubai Autodrome

Union Properties has announced that its board has approved an offer of AED400 million ($108 million) for a 40 percent stake in its subsidiary Dubai Autodrome.

The decision to sell the stake in the UAE’s first fully-integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility was taken at a meeting where the board also voted to acquire an investment property in the Business Bay area of Dubai, worth AED250 million.

It did not name the buyer of the Dubai Autodrome stake.

The developer said in a statement that it will "continue to evaluate and negotiate the acquisition of various other real estate assets in the UAE".

Union Properties has a portfolio of projects including MotorCity, Dubai Autodrome, Green Community and Uptown MotorCity, Green Community East and West at Dubai Investment Park, Uptown Mirdiff, and Limestone House and Index Tower in the DIFC area.

Dubai Autodrome has hosted world-class races, including the FIA GT Championship, European Touring Car Championship, A1 GP, GP2 Asia, Lamborghini Super Trofeo ME, MRF Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge ME, the Radical Middle East Cup and the Hankook 24H Dubai Endurance Race.

Last month, Union Properties announced plans to list three of its subsidiary companies on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

It is looking to convert the legal form of facilities management company ServeU, interior fitout company FitOut, and the Dubai Autodrome, motorsports and entertainment facility, into private joint stock companies.

It comes as the company develops a plan to deal with accumulated losses, which stood at AED2.3 billion ($626 million) at the end of June this year.

Union Properties also reached an agreement with Emirates NBD recently to restructure an outstanding AED946 million debt with the bank.

The developer has also revealed plans to launch its new 2.9 million square foot Motor City Hills project.