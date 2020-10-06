Dubai-backed developer reports $52m sales in luxury London project

UK-based developer Northacre, a subsidiary of Dubai-based Shuaa Capital, revealed on Tuesday that it has seen sales exceeding £40 million ($52 million) for units at its luxury property project in London during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has topped out its latest mixed use development, The Broadway, in Westminster which celebrates the completion of the final floor.

It said this follows on from buoyant interest in the development throughout lockdown.

Mustafa Kheriba, Shuaa Capital deputy CEO and Northacre executive director, said: “The topping out of The Broadway development marks significant progress for Northacre. We recently highlighted the continuing strong demand for Northacre’s projects, underpinned by attractions of the prime central London market coupled with the current momentum fostered by the UK government’s changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax. We remain confident about the outlook for Northacre’s business.”

The Broadway, which is located on the site of the former New Scotland Yard Metropolitan Police Headquarters, is one of the largest constructions projects in central London.

It will provide 355,000 sq ft of high-end residential space, alongside 117,000 sq ft of office space and 27,000 sq ft of retail units.

There will also be 16,000 sq ft of health, fitness and spa amenities including a 25-metre pool and a 2,000 sq ft public courtyard.

Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, chief executive at Northacre, added: “This is an exciting milestone in the making of our first mixed-use development, creating one of the largest, if not the largest, high-end residential schemes in London. We knew that we would be maximising the views offered by this development but it is simply breathtaking to look out across London’s most iconic landmarks both old and new.”

Northacre is currently working on two prime central London developments - The Broadway and No.1 Palace Street.

In July, the firm reported a threefold increase in sales enquiries in the first hald of 2020.

In August, Arabian Business reported that UAE buyers are flocking to the London property market as the UK records its highest ever sales.

UK property site Rightmove recorded more than £37 billion ($49 billion) of property sales between July 12 and August 8 – the highest ever agreed in a month since it began tracking the housing market more than a decade ago.

“The London market has seen increased interest from UAE buyers,” Stan Ennor-Glynn, head of international residential sales at property firm Savills Middle East told Arabian Business at the time.

“Given the huge effect of coronavirus on the UAE’s tourism industry and the weak oil price, locals are diversifying their investments into safe places around the world – and London is top of that list,” he said.

Ennor-Glynn said London is the beneficiary of “years” of pent-up demand being released into the market following the political uncertainty of Brexit and the country’s three-month coronavirus lockdown.