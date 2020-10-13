UAE-backed luxury developer says coronavirus effect 'will be short felt'

UK-based property developer Northacre, part of UAE-headquartered Shuaa Capital, has seen a lift in sales of its luxury developments in prime central London despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mustafa Kheriba, deputy CEO and group head of asset management at private equity firm Shuaa Capital, the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic “hit the real estate sector hard” but the company has sold around £10 million worth of luxury property in the last six weeks across its Broadway and No. 1 Palace Street projects.

“In my view, the effect of the pandemic will be short felt. Prime central London has an enduring appeal and during this crisis it mostly appeals to those who want to live in rather than rent out,” Kheriba told Arabian Business.

Northacre topped out its latest development, The Broadway, on October 6. Topping out represents a milestone in the construction of a building, with the installation of the final piece of the structure or completion of the final floor. The Broadway is expected to be finished within 12 months, said the Shuaa Capital deputy CEO.

“This follows on from buoyant interest in the development throughout lockdown, with sales in the last six months totalling over £40 million,” said Kheriba.

“There is continuing strong demand for Northacre’s projects, underpinned by attractions of the prime central London market coupled with the current momentum fostered by the UK government’s changes to stamp duty land tax.”

The Broadway, which is located on the site of the former New Scotland Yard Metropolitan Police Headquarters, is one of the largest constructions projects in central London.

It will provide 355,000 sq ft of high-end residential space, alongside 117,000 sq ft of office space and 27,000 sq ft of retail units. There will also be 16,000 sq ft of health, fitness and spa amenities including a 25-metre pool and a 2,000 sq ft public courtyard.

According to Kheriba, the site has attracted an "eclectic global mix of buyers" from the UK, Asia and the Middle East.

“The volumes have definitely gone up since the beginning of the year and we think they will continue to move in that direction – at least until the end of the year,” he said.

“London always has been and always will be a safe haven. People are looking at bigger places as a direct effect of lockdown. Any development that offers more than four walls of living space will appeal in coronavirus times; people are realising the benefits of a community pool, a nearby gym and close proximity to parks.”

He said international buyers would also be keen to leverage the weak pound to gain additional value on property purchases.

“It is a very good time for those that are keen on owning prime central London to buy,” he told Arabian Business.

Kheriba said the firm has sold “60 percent” of its No 1 Palace Street at a price of around £4,200 per square foot.

“It offers quintessentially English heritage type-living, plus the modern lifestyle amenities that people of wealth are used to – high-tech bells and whistles and a 25,000 sq ft gym, spa and pool area.”

However, London house prices are set to trail behind the rest of the country until 2025 as buyers seek more space and “reassess their work-life balance” after the pandemic, according to UK property firm Savills.

While parts of the country experienced a boom when the housing market reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, demand for London’s prime homes has been slower to bounce back.

In July and August, the number of homes sold across London’s prime areas across all price brackets was down by 24 percent compared with the same period in 2019, according to data from research firm LonRes.

However, for the capital’s most luxurious homes, those priced above £5 million – transactions in July and August were significantly higher than they were last year: up 31 percent on the same period in 2019.

Savills predicted that the capital’s overall property market would rise 12.7 percent between 2020 and the end of 2024, well behind the national average of 20.4 percent.

