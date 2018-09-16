Nearly half million real estate licenses issued through RERA electronic system

According to RERA, a total of 15 different types of real estate permits can be obtained through Trakheesi, including those required for organising real estate exhibitions, outdoor and newspaper advertisements and open days.

'Trakheesi' system issues 15 different types of real estate permits, including those required for organising real estate exhibitions, outdoor and newspaper advertisements and open days

The Dubai Land Department’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) has issued almost 500,000 real estate permits of various kinds through its “Trakheesi” online system, RERA announced on Saturday.

According to RERA, a total of 15 different types of real estate permits can be obtained through Trakheesi, including those required for organising real estate exhibitions, outdoor and newspaper advertisements and open days.

Trakheesi also allows customers to carry out promotional activities and launch SMS, vehicle and print advertisements for their real estate projects, among other activities.

“Achieving this number (500,000) reflects the overwhelming approval of ‘Trakheesi’ and the services it provides to customers in an easy, efficient and professional manner,” Ali Abdulla Al Ali, director of Real Estate Licensing Department at RERA.

“It allows customers to obtain a wide range of permits to assist with their transactions in the highest degree of transparency, and in harmony with the regulations and legislations in this sector.”

Video of How Dubai is taking the real estate business online

Additionally, the Trakheesi system allows real estate brokerage offices and brokers in Dubai to complete their transactions through the DLD website, bringing the time of completion related to broker cards to five minutes, down from the previous length of two business days.

“The new version of ‘Trakheesi’ was launched last year with updated and improved services to further facilitate and accelerate the procedures needed by customers,” Al Ali said.

“The system contributes to the smart transformation of services provided to real estate companies and is in direct response to the increased demand from customers and investors for a process that saves them time and effort.”