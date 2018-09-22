More than 39,000 investors served by Dubai's DLD in 2018

The majority of transactions were related to the transfer of ownership

Dubai Land Department (DLD) service centres have served over 39,000 investors complete investments totalling AED 131 billion in the first eight months of the year, according to newly released statistics.

According to the DLD, the number of transactions provided in service centres between January 1 and August 31 amounted to 42,000. Of these, 24,000 were transactions related to the transfer of ownership, while 18,000 were services to investors.

“The demand for service centres is evident due to the completed transactions of more than 39,000 investors…this confirms the success of this project, which aims primarily to provide the department’s services throughout Dubai to achieve the strategic vision of the Dubai Plan 2021,” said DLD director general Sultan Butti bin Mejran.

Bin Mejren added that the DLD is “working to increase the number of services our customers receive from our digital platforms.”

"We introduced this system to provide a number of accredited offices that can register main real estate transactions at locations and branches operating outside the department's hours and days,” he added. “The desired success was achieved after the real estate registration services were made available on a wider scale in the Emirate, contributing to the increase in the speed and effectiveness of transaction completions for investors, without the need to book appointments at DLD’s headquarters.”

DLD has 23 centres that offer all its services to the public, including 16 real estate registration trustees and seven real estate services trustee offices.