GJ Real Estate Selects Yardi for Asset & Property Management Platform

GJ Real Estate, a regional real estate development and construction company, has selected the Yardi® technology platform to streamline operations across its real estate portfolio in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

The group provides a variety of services in the field of real estate investment, management, development and construction. The company also provides services relating to the buying and selling of residential real estate. GJ Real Estate will utilise Yardi Voyager for property management and financial accounting, in addition to other connected solutions including Yardi Unit Sales CRM, Yardi® Leasing Manager and Yardi Orion Business Intelligence.

“Streamlining business operations, centralising data analytics and reporting with Yardi will provide us with real-time insight into portfolio performance,” said Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Real Estate. “Moreover, Yardi Unit Sales CRM will help us manage and track all the business processes and tasks related to the sale of units and deliver end-to-end lead and sales management.”

“We are excited to welcome GJ Real Estate as our latest client in UAE. We look forward to enhancing its business operations through technology and helping GJ Real Estate meet its future growth goals,’’ said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About GJ Real Estate

GJ Real Estate is a leading real estate company in UAE, possessing over a decade of experience and a deep understanding of the market and its dynamics. GJ Real Estate follows an approach that is based on trust, in-depth knowledge of the market and delivering results beyond clients’ expectations. For more information, visit gjrealestate.ae.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.