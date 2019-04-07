Emaar expected to deliver Elie Saab tower by May 2023

Elie Saab tower will feature boutique fashion stores, galleries, cafes and lobbies also designed by Saab.

The tower will include 1 to 3-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses with interiors by the prominent Lebanese fashion designer

Emaar Properties’ estimated completion date for the recently announced Elie Saab tower on Emaar Beachfront is May 2023, according to sales brochures issued by the Dubai-based real estate giant.

Arabian Business reported last week that Emaar Properties is partnering with Lebanese fashion designer Saab on a residential development in the gated island destination in Dubai Harbour.

The tower will include 1 to 3-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses with interiors by Saab.

The payment plan includes a 5% down payment upon booking, which is open for buyers as of Friday, following another 5% for the first instalment starting May 2019, or upon 30 days of the booking.

The 2nd and 11th instalments will also be at 5% and will be required every four months from the booking, from August 2019 to August 2022.

The 12th instalment, 40%, will be required upon completion of the project.

Private consultation

Designed to celebrate the 1930 Art Deco era, the Elie Saab tower will feature boutique fashion stores, galleries, cafes and lobbies also designed by Saab.

An amenity pool deck located at the 8th level, and inspired by chic Miami lifestyle, will be terraced and landscaped to provide a retreat for residents, while an infinity edge swimming pool, gym and recreational facilities will also feature.

Owners of the units will have the choice to get a private consultation from the Elie Saab design team on purchasing furniture for their homes. Saab also boasts his own furniture collections with various partners.

Announcing the partnership, Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar said: “Elie Saab is the pride of the Arab world, and a fascinating international success story. Through our first association with Elie Saab, admired by the world’s leading celebrities, we are offering discerning customers a new lifestyle address.

"Every aspect of these glamourous residences is personally designed by Elie Saab, who brings his rare genius and aesthetics to create a new architectural and lifestyle expression. It is our honour to be associated with him.”

Elie Saab, founder and chairman of Elie Saab Group, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Emaar and Mohamed Alabbar on this new project. Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand’s universe.”