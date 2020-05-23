NEOM project developers to be compensated for Covid-19 halts

Real estate owners involved in Saudi Arabia’s Neom project will be fully compensated for halts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was announced on Friday.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the National Programme for Community Development will compensate owners in Sharma, Qayal, Al-Khuraibah, Al-Asilah, Al-Sur and Bir Fahman.

The announcement said after the programme said it was halting inventory work in April and that compensation would be paid in record time, according to Arab News.

“This is to ensure that recipients are compensated in successive instalments as soon as possible,” the SPA report said.

The programme also said that it has taken into account instructions issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of workers.

Additionally, the National Programme said that it will work to provide additional subsidies to residents of Neom’s first stage, as well as social and economic packages to improve their standard of living.

To date, there have been 67,719 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the kingdom, including 364 deaths.