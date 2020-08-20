Saudi Arabia's PIF establishes real estate firm to meet housing demand

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund has established a real estate subsidiary to meet increasing demand for housing for housing in the kingdom.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) said the new entity – called Roshn – will create strategic partnership opportunities between the Saudi private sector and investors.

Through its Vision 2030 programme, promoted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s government has been focused on increasing the level of home ownership to 60 percent by the end of 2020, with a goal of 70 percent by the end of 2030.

It is hoped Roshn will support these plans. A statement said the company will “develop urban communities that can be accessed by Saudi citizens”.

While the projects launched by Roshn will adopt innovative construction methods and infrastructure techniques. It is also hoped the construction of these properties will provide an employment boost in various sectors.