We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية
  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Real Estate

Font Size

- Aa +

By Gavin Gibbon

Sun 25 Oct 2020 04:00 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Gavin Gibbon

Aldar to take over Abu Dhabi government's $8.2bn capital projects

Deal signed between ADQ and Aldar as part of new public private partnership framework

Aldar to take over Abu Dhabi government's $8.2bn capital projects

The framework has been devised to support the emirate’s real estate sector and implement capital projects across Abu Dhabi.

A public private partnership framework launched in Abu Dhabi will see Aldar taking over the development and management of government capital projects with a total value of approximately AED30 billion ($8.2bn).

The framework has been devised to support the emirate’s real estate sector and implement capital projects across Abu Dhabi.

Under an MoU signed by ADQ and Aldar, the latter will take over responsibility of projects including Riyadh City and Baniyas North as well as projects in the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, which together will include more than 25,000 land and villas for UAE nationals and associated infrastructure.

Aldar will also have management oversight of Musanada’s projects, ranging from education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, and facilities management.

The move is expected to be complete before the end of the year, with the projects scheduled to be delivered over the next five years.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief executive officer, Aldar Properties, said: “We have proven over many years our ability to successfully deliver a range of major residential, commercial and infrastructure projects on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi. The transaction, which is fully aligned with our business development strategy, will significantly support future profit growth.”

How's business? Let us know in the Arabian Business Confidence Survey 2021

Read next

Saudi Arabia's VAT exemption 'to maintain momentum' in mortgage market

How coronavirus has impacted the top end of Dubai's property market

Rock-bottom prices, weak rupee drawing Gulf-based Indians back home for property deals