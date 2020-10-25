Aldar to take over Abu Dhabi government's $8.2bn capital projects

A public private partnership framework launched in Abu Dhabi will see Aldar taking over the development and management of government capital projects with a total value of approximately AED30 billion ($8.2bn).

The framework has been devised to support the emirate’s real estate sector and implement capital projects across Abu Dhabi.

Under an MoU signed by ADQ and Aldar, the latter will take over responsibility of projects including Riyadh City and Baniyas North as well as projects in the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, which together will include more than 25,000 land and villas for UAE nationals and associated infrastructure.

Aldar will also have management oversight of Musanada’s projects, ranging from education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, and facilities management.

The move is expected to be complete before the end of the year, with the projects scheduled to be delivered over the next five years.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, chief executive officer, Aldar Properties, said: “We have proven over many years our ability to successfully deliver a range of major residential, commercial and infrastructure projects on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi. The transaction, which is fully aligned with our business development strategy, will significantly support future profit growth.”