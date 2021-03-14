Pent-up Middle East demand for London property will be 'unleashed' by summer

London property agents are expecting a rush of Arab property investors as soon as international restrictions are lifted.

A year of worldwide pandemic travel bans has muted international real estate sales in the traditionally busy prime central London (PCL) market, according to experts.

However, Edward Lewis, head of London residential development sales at property firm Savills, said Arab buyers are “itching” to come to London to personally view properties and unleash demand in a market that is estimated to provide 25 percent cumulative growth until 2025.

Growing interest

“We have had more conversations with buyers in the Middle Eastern market than we’ve ever had,” Lewis told Arabian Business.

“The flat PCL market was due for an upturn before the pandemic began and investors are keen to tap into that growth. London has always been regarded as a safe haven and that hasn’t changed,” he added.

Edward Lewis, head of London residential development sales at property firm Savills.

The Savills expert added that the recent decision by the UK government to extend the stamp duty holiday until June 30 had created a positive upward sentiment in the British real estate market.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at property company Knight Frank, said the maximum stamp duty saving of GBP15,000 was unlikely to incentivise international property buyers alone, but it does represent a ‘nice-to-have’ saving when purchasing properties under GBP1 million.

New charges

Overseas buyers are set to be hit with a 2 percent overseas surcharge from April 1 which will also be thrown into the pricing mix, noted Bill.

“This new fee might cause an initial hiatus in property transactions. There are a lot of factors going into the mix for Arab buyers – it may take a period of time for prices to find themselves again,” he said.

“It’s an interesting set of circumstances for Middle Eastern buyers. It’s wrong to assume that demand will look exactly like it did 12 months ago. Demand could be more skewed to PCL properties with outdoor space. The recovery could be patchy initially but as lockdown becomes a distant memory this will change,” Bill predicted.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at property company Knight Frank.

Despite the UK economy shrinking by 10 percent in the last year, the British property market has remained relatively buoyant despite the colossal impact of Covid-19 on the country’s coffers.

PCL property prices are estimated to rise by 3 percent this year, according to Knight Frank, while greater London prices are predicted to rise by 1 percent.

Renewed developer optimism

According to Jacob Sullivan, sales and marketing director at property developer Regal London, the UK stamp duty holiday extension could give Middle Eastern buyers “an extra push” to invest in property by June 2021.

Clapham Place, a collection of high-specification apartments, set in a prime southwest London location, has seen around 10 percent of its apartments snapped up by Gulf-based buyers, said Sullivan.

One St John’s Wood, another luxurious Regal London development, has seen 25 percent of its flats purchased by buyers based in the Gulf region.

Jacob Sullivan, sales and marketing director at property developer Regal London.

“We think the stamp duty decision will see buyers possibly make a decision sooner than they would have done… it’s an extra reason to make a saving,” said Sullivan.

“We are seeing international buyers take a long-term view of London. We are expecting to see a very busy summer for property. There is a real optimism as global vaccine programmes are now being rolled out,” the Regal London director added.

Andrew Hawkins, director at Rocket Properties, said the company’s Atlas Building, based in London’s trendy Shoreditch area, has seen interest from Middle Eastern families with educational or business ties to the capital, given the proximity and connections to London’s biggest business hubs and top universities.

“Historically, Middle Eastern buyers have looked at London’s ‘golden postcodes’, like Knightsbridge and Mayfair, but are increasingly exploring new areas like Shoreditch, given the potential for strong capital growth,” said Hawkins.

“Aside from the potential financial saving to be made, the stamp duty holiday has acted as a decision-maker for buyers, encouraging them to move forward with their property purchases at a faster pace,” he added.

Andrew Hawkins, director at Rocket Properties.

TikTok sales

According to Utsav Goenka, founder and CEO Vyomm, a property portal for luxury London property, 15 percent of its buyers hail from the Gulf region.

“There has always been a strong synergy between the London property market and the Middle East,” said Goenka.

The Vyomm platform has worked with several high-value buyers, on properties upwards of GBP20 million to over GPP100 million.

“There is a great deal of interest in the GBP2–10 million range. It may be for college homes for their children or simply for the pride of having a London home,” added Goenka. “Many of our buyers are actually expats from the Gulf region who invest their savings and capital in UK property.”

Utsav Goenka, founder and CEO Vyomm.

Vyomm has recently taken to marketing its properties to Middle Eastern buyers via the video platform TikTok.

“TikTok videos are a brilliant way to spark interest in a home for sale or rent. They are modern marketing videos that are changing the game in prime properties,” said Goenka. “TikTok is unlikely to generate any leads for buyers but it is acting as a great hook.”