Dubai's Nakheel says iconic Palm Tower will open by October

The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-storey landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is now almost 95 percent complete, with all components due to open by October.

Soaring 240 metres above the world-famous island, the building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, the developer said.

Located at the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences, due for handover from October and a 290-room St Regis hotel, opening this summer.

The hotel and residences are topped off by a three-storey rooftop dining and leisure destination which includes The View observation deck, which is due to open soon, as well as Aura Sky Pool, featuring one of the world’s highest infinity pools, and Sushisamba, which will both open later this year.

Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel, said: “The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai. Its unrivalled residential, hospitality and leisure components will further enhance Dubai’s position as a world-class destination for living, leisure and tourism.

“Capturing the attention of investors across the globe, The Palm Tower Residences is one of the most sought-after addresses in the region, offering the ultimate in high-rise living, with a host of amenities within the complex, an onsite Palm Monorail station and Palm Jumeirah’s diverse range of dining and leisure attractions on the doorstep.”

The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from AED1.7 million. The St Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.