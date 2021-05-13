Developer Azizi says 75% of Dubai Healthcare City project sold

Azizi Developments has announced the sale of 486 out of the 645 units at its Creek Views I project in Dubai Healthcare City.

The sold units comprise 325 studios, 138 one- and 20 two-bedroom homes, as well as three retail spaces, making up 75 percent of the total sellable units.

First buildings reach 78 percent at Azizi Developments' Riviera Phase 2 and 3 are now 50 percent and 28 percent complete respectively

The AED550 million development was sold mostly to UAE nationals, with Emiratis representing 25 percent of the investors, followed by Indians with 14 percent, Saudis with 7 percent and Jordanians with 6 percent.

So far, more than 45 nationalities have purchased units worth AED356 million in Creek Views I, Azizi Developments said as part of its efforts in getting foreign nationals to invest in Dubai.

Two-bedroom apartments were the most popular choice, with all 20 having been sold, followed by studios (88 percent) and one-bedroom units (63 percent).

The developer added that three out of the 11 retail spaces have also been purchased.

Farhad Azizi (pictured below), CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “2020 was a challenging year for all, but 2021 marks a pronounced comeback for many.”

The first quarter of 2021 registered the highest recorded number of home sales transactions in Dubai since 2010, according to real estate consultancy ValuStrat.

Dubai registered sales of more than 6,000 ready homes worth AED13.5 billion as well as 3,600 off-plan properties worth AED5 billion in the first three months of the year.

Creek Views I is one of the Azizi's 46 projects that comprise a total of over 10,000 units that are due to be completed this year.

Azizi currently has about 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.