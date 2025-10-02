ABK Capital DIFC Partners with LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd. to expand regional investment offerings

As part of its ongoing regional expansion strategy, ABK Capital DIFC has announced a strategic partnership with LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd., reinforcing its commitment to delivering investment services to clients across the Middle East and beyond.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for ABK Capital DIFC, the Dubai-based subsidiary of Kuwait’s ABK Capital, which was recently launched at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of the world’s premier financial hubs.

This collaboration is part of a broader initiative by ABK Capital to forge “preferred partnerships” with globally renowned financial institutions, including Blackstone, BlackRock, and now, LGT Bank. The move is designed to enhance the firm’s investment management capabilities by offering clients access to leading private banking services, global custody solutions, and innovative investment platforms.

“The establishment of ABK Capital DIFC is a cornerstone of our regional expansion strategy,” said Dr. Abdulaziz Jawad, Chairman of ABK Capital – Kuwait. “Being in a premier international financial center enables us to serve a broader client base across new jurisdictions and booking centers.”

He continued, “Our partnership with LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd. will further strengthen the quality and depth of our offering. It expands the horizon of client needs that ABK Capital DIFC can meet – providing access to global markets, exclusive investment products, and Swiss private banking capabilities.”

A global partnership with a heritage of excellence

LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, a member of the LGT Group, is a leading private bank with more than 90 years of heritage, owned entirely by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein. The group manages over CHF 350 billion in assets and operates in 30+ locations worldwide, making it one of the most established names in global private banking and asset management.

Through this partnership, ABK Capital DIFC clients will gain access to LGT’s global infrastructure and platform, allowing for seamless investment account management and custody services with participating banks.

“The cooperation with our partners, including LGT Bank, aligns directly with our mission to deliver top-tier investment services and global reach to our clients,” added Sherif ElRafie, CEO of ABK Capital.

He emphasised, “This is a key step in our strategy to expand our value proposition. By partnering with international managers like LGT, we’re able to offer clients differentiated investment solutions that are tailored, innovative, and backed by global expertise.”

Building a Regional Powerhouse in Investment Management

The launch of ABK Capital DIFC is a clear signal of the group’s ambition to become a leading regional investment house. With a focus on innovation, strategic alliances, and client-centric services, the firm is developing a fully integrated investment platform tailored to cater to a diverse range of risk profiles and investment objectives.

These partnerships, according to company leadership, are not just symbolic – they are instrumental in delivering real value to investors. By leveraging the infrastructure and capabilities of some of the world’s most reputable financial institutions, ABK Capital aims to elevate the client experience and offer a more diverse and sophisticated range of investment opportunities.

As the firm continues to grow, ABK Capital remains committed to investing in top talent, cutting-edge platforms, and global partnerships – ensuring it stays at the forefront of the evolving financial landscape in the GCC and beyond.