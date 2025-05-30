AW Rostamani group unveils world’s largest INFINITI centre in Dubai

AW Rostamani Group, through its flagship company Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), has officially launched the world’s largest INFINITI Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, set to redefine customer experience with a multisensory tribute to innovation and luxury.

The grand unveiling brought together key dignitaries and industry leaders including Hiromi Kakuta, Deputy Consul General of Japan; Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President – Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan & INFINITI; Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East; and Mohammed Al Turki, Chief Luxury Ambassador of INFINITI Middle East.

The evening was hosted by Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive, and Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director at Arabian Automobiles Company.

“Sheikh Zayed Road is a symbol of Dubai’s global transformation, and we’re proud to add to its legacy with the world’s largest INFINITI Centre,” said Fux. “This space is designed for today’s discerning customer, offering a personalised and sensory journey that transcends the traditional dealership model.”

Baghdadi added, “With its visionary leadership and world-class infrastructure, Dubai is the ideal backdrop for reimagining automotive retail. This Centre is immersive, intuitive, and crafted around every customer touchpoint.”

Image Source: Supplied

Image Source: Supplied

Image Source: Supplied

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director at INFINITI Middle East said, “It is a point of immense pride to celebrate this milestone with AW Rostamani, who continue to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.”

Titled “INFINITE Night Sky,” the opening ceremony showcased a unique sensory journey:

Sight : Fashion designer Alaa Sarkis presented an exclusive haute couture collection inspired by INFINITI’s elegance and innovation.

: Fashion designer Alaa Sarkis presented an exclusive haute couture collection inspired by INFINITI’s elegance and innovation. Taste : Acclaimed chef Reif Othman curated a bold culinary experience reflective of the brand’s creativity.

: Acclaimed chef Reif Othman curated a bold culinary experience reflective of the brand’s creativity. Sound : Award-winning artist Layla Kardan performed a soulful set, echoing the brand’s refined spirit.

: Award-winning artist Layla Kardan performed a soulful set, echoing the brand’s refined spirit. Scent : Mishaal Alireza of Rezaroma introduced a signature fragrance experience, with guests receiving personalised scent gifts.

: Mishaal Alireza of Rezaroma introduced a signature fragrance experience, with guests receiving personalised scent gifts. Touch: Guests engaged with an interactive station where they received star-aligned portraits based on their birthdates.

The new Centre is anchored by the all-new INFINITI QX80 and features minimalist, Japanese-inspired interiors, elegant VIP lounges, and personalised consultation suites. Ambient lighting and seamless digital touchpoints contribute to an elevated, immersive customer journey.