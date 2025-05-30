Citi Developers launches ARYA: A neo-luxury landmark at Dubai Islands waterfront

Citi Developers, the Dubai-based real estate powerhouse behind iconic projects like Aveline, Allura, and Agua, proudly announces the launch of ARYA — a G+2+10 residential masterpiece defining the next chapter of neo-luxury living.

Located in the heart of the Dubai Islands waterfront, ARYA blends tranquil marina views with skyline sophistication. From its bold design language to wellness-first philosophy, ARYA is more than a home — it’s a fully curated lifestyle experience.

A new era of refined living

ARYA was designed for those who seek substance over spectacle — individuals who value emotional design, intentional detail, and elevated daily rituals.

A triple-height entrance lobby makes a powerful first impression, setting the tone with immersive visual storytelling.



The gallery-style lobby features original commissioned artwork by world-renowned artist Alec Monopoly, anchoring the space in creativity and cultural relevance.



A dedicated floor for wellness and leisure includes a Roman bath, yoga studio, hammam, sauna, steam room, infinity pool, gym, private cinema, and kids’ area.



The rooftop escape redefines serenity with panoramic infinity pools, a sunken pool bar, sculpted cabanas, and elegant chaise lounges.

Every element — from the hand-selected finishes to custom furnishings — has been chosen with intention, creating a living environment that speaks in the language of style, comfort, and character.

Image Source: Supplied

Image Source: Supplied

Image Source: Supplied

Image Source: Supplied

Designed around what matters

Neo-Luxury

ARYA reflects Citi Developers’ signature approach to contemporary elegance — quiet, curated, and emotionally resonant.

Creativity & Innovation

From original art commissions to integrated lifestyle tech, ARYA is a living canvas of elevated design.

Community

Whether unwinding at the rooftop bar or connecting in shared wellness spaces, ARYA fosters authentic, modern-day community.

Wellness

Every space has been sculpted with wellbeing in mind — calm, balanced, and designed to restore.

“ARYA is a true example of Neo Luxury,” said Zoraiz Malik, CEO of Citi Developers. “It’s a response to the evolving definition of luxury — one that prioritizes peace, presence, and personalized design. We didn’t just want to build something beautiful; we wanted to create a home that feels like belonging.”

With over a decade of experience and a footprint across three countries, Citi Developers is a leader in crafting bold, one-of-a-kind communities where design meets distinction. Through its signature neo-luxury lens, Citi continues to shape the future of modern living with iconic developments that fuse architecture, artistry, and soul.