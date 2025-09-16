Comera Pay secures Visa Principal Membership to launch multicurrency offering in the UAE

Comera Pay, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, has officially been granted Principal Membership by Visa, a world leader in digital payments. This achievement enables Comera Pay to directly issue Visa Prepaid and Debit cards in the UAE, strengthening its position as a trusted fintech innovator and a key enabler of secure, seamless payment solutions in the region.

With Principal Membership in place, Comera Pay will launch a new multicurrency offering aimed at providing consumers and businesses with the flexibility to transact both locally and globally with ease. Customers will be able to choose from a range of Visa card tiers, each tailored to different needs and lifestyles:

Visa Classic – secure, simple, and convenient for everyday payments

Visa Platinum – enhanced benefits, lifestyle perks, and premium services

Visa Infinite – exclusive privileges, elite rewards, and global access

By combining the Comera Pay wallet with Visa’s global acceptance network, users will benefit from increased flexibility, quicker settlements, and secure multi-currency capabilities. The integration also aligns with the UAE’s national agenda for digital transformation and a cashless economy, offering consumers more choice and convenience in managing their financial lives.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director & Group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, commented: “Securing Principal Membership with Visa is a transformative milestone for Comera Pay. It enhances our ability to deliver innovative, seamless, and globally accepted financial solutions while reinforcing our commitment to security and convenience. The upcoming Comera Pay Multicurrency offering will empower consumers and businesses to manage their money with greater confidence and ease. As part of the Royal Group and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, we proudly align with Abu Dhabi’s digital vision.”

“We are delighted to welcome Comera Pay as a Visa Principal Member,” said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and UAE Country Manager. “This milestone will enable Comera Pay to bring innovative, secure, and globally accepted payment solutions to UAE consumers and businesses, strengthening the country’s position as a hub for fintech innovation and digital commerce.”

The new Comera Pay Multicurrency product is expected to launch soon, solidifying Comera Pay’s role at the forefront of the region’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape. As a company backed by the Royal Group and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, Comera Pay is uniquely positioned to support the UAE’s ambitions to become a global leader in digital finance and payment innovation.