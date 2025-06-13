Connecting beyond boundaries

The 17th Real Estate Development Summit (REDS), Europe Edition, is set to take place on 25 to 26 June 2025 at the Lisbon Congress Centre, Rio Pavilion, Portugal. Organized by GBB Venture, this invite-only summit brings together decision-makers from across the globe, focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate sector.

A Visionary Behind the Summit

Ravi Kumar Chandran, Founder and Managing Director of GBB Events, is a seasoned event strategist with a passion for curating business ecosystems where meaningful partnerships flourish. With a rich legacy in creating industry-specific platforms, Ravi has positioned REDS as a must-attend summit for real estate influencers seeking to unlock the Middle East’s potential, especially Saudi Arabia’s.

What to Expect

This edition promises to take the focused platform a notch higher with over 120 international solution providers, over 200 decision makers representing some of the top projects in Saudi Arabia and a stellar speaker line-up addressing some of the most exciting subjects and creative ideas.

Ron Bakker, Founding Partner – PLP Architecture will present EDGE, Amsterdam a unique project intelligently connecting people, creating a truly inspiring workplace. Ideas that can change the way greenery can contribute to real estate projects will be presented by Pablo Vidarte, CEO – BIOO. While Dott. Geol. Tetyana Kovalenko – CEO, Elite Stone Group will share how marble paves the way for sustainable building in Saudi Arabia and ME.

2 of Saudi Arabia’s notable real estate firms, OSUS and Rafal Real Estate Development Company will both share key presentations highlighting the industry growth, some key projects and the way forward. Ali Al Ghamdi, Transformation Consultant will represent OSUS while Elias Abousamra, CEO will represent Rafal and share the priorities shaping the industry landscape over the next 18 months. Harmen de Jong, Regional Partner Head of Consulting at Knight Frank will take the stage to present some very interesting facts and stats on Saudi Arabia’s key market indicators, pipeline projects and trends in the industry.

A panel of project heads and experts then delves into flexibility and adaptability of design and development process to deliver extraordinary projects defining the future of the Kingdom. This panel moderated by Daniel O’Brien, Director of Development at Qiddiya will host Paul Fraser, Director – Cities & Communities KSA – AtkinsRealis, Sanjay Tanwani – Regional Director, AECOM and Al.Motasem B. Attiyah – CEO, Clear Holding Co.

Further shedding light on some iconic projects are a set of most notable design leaders: Maximilian Zielinski – Senior Partner, Foster + Partners, Viggo Haremst – Partner & Design Director, Henning Larsen, Mark Kennedy – Head of Design, Magna – NEOM who will individually share their take on the design process of these futuristic projects. Christos Passas, Director – Zaha Hadid Architects will also be sharing recent work in sustainable high-rise design.

Finally, not to miss the extraordinary mega events and the future outlook of real estate and tourism industries in the Kingdom, Eng. Abdulaziz Al Zamil, CBDO – Tatweer, Dr. Adil Al-Qusadi, Advisor on Strategic Partnerships and International Cooperation – Saudi Arabia, Dr. Bassam Boodai – Board Member, Al Mozaini Real Estate and Ahmed Abas – Director, MENA Sports Advisory, EY Parthenon will share their expert opinions on the subject moderated by Tala Michel Issa, Chief Reporter, Arabian Business.

Fun & Networking Sessions:

While there’s much learning and knowledge sharing anticipated at the summit, there’s also a bit of fun and quality networking in the process. A quick Energizing Session With Technogym gives time to stretch and relax. The highlight dinner is straight out of a storybook. Beginning with a beautiful coastal drive to the venue Arriba, the dinner itself is planned with a breath-taking view of the sea to one side and a fort on the other, it is a great place and time to let loose, enjoy and network in the amazingly charming Portuguese ambience.

Furthermore, the pre-arranged face-to-face meetings with the decision makers provide for undeterred attention to business networking where every individual requirement is pre-matched to ensure a high-success rate to all the meetings. This signature offering by GBB is a time-tested method to bring together people who mean business and can help build long-term partnerships.

The summit also ends with a delegate-only networking session allowing the attendees yet more focused time to foster business relationships.

Why Attend?

Gain first-hand insights into Saudi Arabia’s giga and mega projects

Meet 200+ top owners, developers, operators, architects, designers and 120 global solution providers

Explore real-time business opportunities through pre-scheduled meetings

Experience value for time through a focused decision-makers only platform

With a proven track record of driving results and forging connections, REDS continues to be a leading summit at the intersection of vision, innovation, and opportunity.

For more details, visit:

europe.redevelopmentsummit.com, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.